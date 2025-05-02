Three cheap British stocks are considered to be purchased in May.





I now see many potential purchases among the British stocks. And I'm looking at the candidates who are updating in May.

Dividends have come back

I often think that National Grid (LSE: NG.) Is the best dividend that I have never purchased. The annual results are scheduled for May 15, and I have a new look.

The company shocked investors in May 2024 with new rights issues. But I think that the day was a bit naive with the people who expected it to change right away. The energy distribution business is changing. And it requires additional capital expenses.

As a result, stock prices were almost restored to the level. The 16% increase over the last five years is the method behind the FTSE 100. But we are seeing a fairly respected dividend yield of 5.1%.

The new five -year capital expenditure plan is risk of increasing dividends over the next few years. And we may see more cash to raise. But I still think I still see long -term cash cattle that are worth seriously considered.

Insurance has been re -crafted

The same day offers Aviva (LSE: av.) Q1 update. This has been quite thorough in the last few years.

Aviva is an advantage that can benefit from falling interest rates. If this happens and cash ISA interest rates fall, the constant dividend stream may look more attractive. The current prediction has selected 6.4%in 2025.

Amanda Blanc, CEO of the 2024 FY, said: “We have a clear trading momentum that causes powerful and reliable growth. We have increased dividends and we are trying to grow further.”

Aviva can consider cash in existing resources in acquiring the line directly. There is still a way to affect shareholder revenue.

My main concern is stock evaluation. The PE (Profast to Earnings) ratio is close to 12. Is it too high to allow the cylindrical risk of this business? maybe. But the main reason for not considering investment now is because I have already purchased enough.

Invest in investment

AJ BELL (LSE: AJB) has the results of the first half on May 23. I have previously examined the investment platform provider, but tends to fall to a relatively high P/E multiple. In this case, we are looking at the ratio of 18.5. And the increase in prediction income will be considerably humble and fall to about 15.5 by 2027.

But good P/E depends on the nature of the business. And in this case I see strong defensive things. What happens if some disasters continue the stock market slum pro? Well, the recent decline has been afraid that the US tariffs can truly harm the company's imports. And it has become a number of investors who sell stocks.

Good for AJ BELL. More people can make more money when they trade. And when the market is optimistic… AJ BELL is making more money from more people.

I have not been decided yet. I have to think more about this and think seriously.

