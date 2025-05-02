That knowing the American mineral agreement signed US-UKRAINE





Q3: Does the new agreement include security guarantees for Ukraine?

A3: Although security guarantees that President Zelensky pleads is still absent, the agreement affirms a long-term strategic alignment between Ukraine and the United States, and American support for security, prosperity, reconstruction and integration of the United States into world economic frameworks. In addition, the agreement adopts a much more severe position on Russia than original iterations. For example, it refers to the large -scale invasion of Russia, and the US Treasury Department adds only no state or person which has funded or provided the Russian war machine will be authorized to benefit from the reconstruction of Ukraine.

Q4: Can the agreement still be effective without a peace agreement from Russia-Ukraine and where are peace negotiations?

A4: A few hours after the United States and Ukraine signed the agreement, a series of targeted Russian missile strikes from Odesa residential buildings, causing victims and injuries. This underlines serious security risks threatening threats to land access to broader human security which can dissuade investments in the private sector. It is believed that the regions richest in Ukraine are in the eastern region of countries, a large part of the region which is currently under Russian occupation. Two of the Ukraines four lithium reserves are on land occupied by Russia.

Without a lasting peace in Ukraine or a support promised to defend assets, the security situation in the country will be too unstable for a long -term investment to establish a mine and the entire support infrastructure. On average, the development of a global mine takes around 18 years and requires an investment between $ 500 and $ 1 billion to build both the mine and a separation installation. Since a mine can work for more than 50 years, investors' confidence in the courts that political and economic stability is essential due to the long -term scale and nature of the investment.

Q5: What obstacles should be overcome to establish a more favorable environment for the development of the mineral sector?

A5: First of all, Ukraine will have to undertake an in -depth geological cartography exercise. While Ukraine has a diversified basket of minerals, in particular titanium, lithium, rutile, iron ore, manganese, rare earths and uranium, there is a significant lack of data that hinder the mobilization of investments in exploration and production. Current geological cartography dates back 3060 years and was led by the Soviet Union using obsolete exploration techniques. The former chief of the Ukrainian Geological Survey noted that no modern evaluation of Ukraines, reserves of rare earths exists. An updated cartography will be the key to understanding the commercial viability of mining ukral minerals. The key factors affecting whether the deposits can be extracted economically include their depth, their type of ore, their grade and their associated by-products. Updated data will be essential to attract subsequent investments in exploration and production.

Second, major infrastructure investments will be required. Miners are classified among the most highly energy intensity sectors in the world, representing approximately 38% of industrial energy consumption and around 15% of total consumption of global electricity. Between 2022 and 2023, almost half of the Ukraine electricity generation capacity was lost due to the occupation, destruction or Russian damage, and around 50% of the country's major substations were affected by missile and drone attacks. Consequently, Ukraine now only has a third of its pre-war electricity capacity. A substantial reconstruction of energy infrastructure will be essential before the exploration or production of minerals can begin.

The viability of Ukraines as a mining destination will largely depend on the level of support provided by the United States and its allies. Agencies such as US Geological Survey, Exportimort Bank of the United States and the DFC have key roles to play to allow this recovery and development.

Q6: Does the new US-Ukraine treat a plan for mineral diplomacy?

A6: The agreement is a strong signal that the Trump administration incorporates minerals into its foreign policy. The investment structure for minerals of the agreement aligns well with the president prevails over the ethics of foreign policy, which has favored a transactional approach to the agreement. With an agreement of critical minerals to its credit, the administration is likely to turn to other regions rich in minerals to secure resources.

The United States is already continuing a security agreement for minerals with the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). Housing some of the best reserves of cobalt, copper, lithium, tin and tantalum, the DRC was also deeply affected by conflicts. The president of the DRC, Felix Tshisekedi, offered the United States access to the mineral resources of nations in exchange for military assistance. The M23 rebels, supported by Rwanda, captured substantial areas of minerals rich in minerals along the eastern border of DRCs and recently took control of Goma, a large regional city of more than 2 million inhabitants, after more than 30 years of conflict.

The United States has played a key role in the RDC and Rwanda rally to progress to a peace agreement. On April 24, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the DRC Thre Kayikwamba Wagner and the Rwandan Foreign Minister Olivier Nduhungirehe signed the declaration of principles in Washington, DC, under the auspices of the United States Department of State. The agreement describes a path to peace and economic development in the east of the DRC, noting that participants recognize each other with sovereignty and territorial integrity and engage in a path to resolve their disputes by peaceful means based on diplomacy and negotiation rather than by hostile force or rhetoric. The DRC and Rwanda have undertaken to write an official peace agreement by May 2, which includes a mutual commitment to maintain sovereignty and to cease any military support for armed groups. The United States and the DRC are also under discussion on mineral cooperation, which should lead to an increase in American investments in the mining sector of DRCs, an important step towards diversification, because Chinese entities are currently controlling or holding holdings in 15 of the largest copper and cobalt mines.

Gracelin Baskaran is director of the Critical mineral security program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) in Washington, DC Meredith Schwartz is a research partner for the critical mineral security program at CSIS.

