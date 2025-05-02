



The United States and Ukraine have signed the mineral agreement long-awaited on April 30, paving the way to another American Kyiv support through a joint investment fund which will contribute to the reconstruction of Ukraines.

The agreement comes after months of sometimes difficult negotiations, including an oval office game shouting between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky who derailed his signing in February.

Although US officials have put pressure on a quick agreement, Ukraine insisted on including security guarantees in the agreement and ensuring that any agreement would not be considered a reimbursement for previous aid.

During the weekend, Ukrainian officials announced that they had succeeded in obtaining the abolition of any requirement for kyiv to reimburse the United States for previous military assistance, but that all future aid would be counted for the agreement.

Although the current agreement does not contain any security guarantee, the Ukraine Minister of the Economy Yulia Svyrydenko wrote on X to say that in addition to direct financial contributions (in the Fund), the agreement can also provide new assistance for example, air defense systems for Ukraine.

Following his signature between Svyrydenko and the US Treasury Secretary, Scott Bessent in Washington, the Ukraine cabinet of ministers published the full text of the agreement on his website.

The agreement signed on April 30 lays the basis for creating a fund that will work as a limited partnership with the US International Development Finance Corporation on the American side, and the agency to support a public-private partnership representing Ukraine.

A map showing the location of critical raw materials in Ukraine. (Independent kyiv)

The future fund will be funded exclusively from new licenses. Fifty percent of revenues from new licenses in the fields of critical materials, oil and gas, generated after the creation of the fund, will be directed to him, said Svyrydenko.

Anterior disclosed versions have been encountered with a counter coupling and caused speculation that the agreement could have given unprecedented access to the United States to the revenues of state Ukrainian giants, in particular in the energy sector.

The agreement also provides a precise list of 57 mineral resources to which the agreement applies, including strategic metals such as uranium and lithium, elements of rare land, precious metals such as gold and platinum, oil and natural gas. This list can only be extended by agreement of both parties.

The agreement stipulates that the Ukrainian authorities must oblige anyone with mining or infrastructure licenses to share investment opportunities with the US-Ukrainian fund. Other interested parties cannot be offered more favorable conditions if the fund is of interest in an investment, depending on the agreement.

Previous versions of the agreement also made the alarm on its potential conflict with a previous agreement signed between Ukraine and the EU on its mineral resources in 2021. The newly signed agreement requires any future investment under the fund to comply with Ukrainian and EU laws, without hindering the process of access to the EU UKRAINES.

“If, after the signing of this Agreement, Ukraine must assume additional obligations linked to its accession to the European Union which could have an impact on this provision, the parties consult and negotiate in good faith to adopt adjustments, indicates the agreement.

All income, contributions and payments linked to the activities of the Fund in Ukraine will not be imposed, neither in Ukraine nor in the United States, the United States has committed not to impose restrictive commercial prices on mineral products that the fund would buy in Ukraine.

The document also guarantees Hryvnia's free conversion to dollars for the necessary transactions. If the financial stability of Ukraine is threatened by exchange shortages, the Ukrainian government can restrict the conversion of currencies and transfers after consulting the US Treasury.

Opposition MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak, who had access to versions of the agreement and regularly commented on his Popular Telegram channel, described the signature agreements on April 30 and just the first step towards new transactions.

This last agreement requires that the ratification of the UKRAINE Parliament comes into force, said Zhelezniak, adding that it could be voted during parliamentary sessions between May 13 to 15, if all procedures can be completed in time.

After ratification, two other parts of the mineral agreement will follow a treaty between the DFC and the Ukraine agency, and a technical part.

“In addition, several laws will have to be modified, including in particular the budget and the tax codes,” wrote Zhelezniak.

The United States full text, Ukraine Minerals Accord

The American authorities have drawn up the agreement as a sign of sustainable support for Ukraine, and this comes in the midst of an apparent resetting of relations between presidents Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky.

