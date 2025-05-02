China says that it assesses the possibility of commercial talks with the United States





China said it assesses the American openings to initiate commercial negotiations, potentially opening the way to the two world's largest economies to start talks to resolve a trade war that has groaned financial markets and launched a veil on world economic activity.

High US officials have recently contacted “through parties concerned several times”, in the hope of starting negotiations with China on prices, said a spokesperson for the Ministry of Commerce in Astamentfriday.

While evaluating the possibility of starting any negotiation, the Chinese authorities have reiterated the request for Beijing for the United States to remove all unilateral prices. Not doing it would indicate “a lack of sincerity” of Washington and “compromise more mutual trust”, according to a translation of CNBC.

“If the United States wants to speak, he should show his sincerity and be ready to correct his bad practices and cancel unilateral prices,” said the statement.

US President Donald Trump thread the 145% prices on Chinese products imported this year, which prompted China to impose 125% reprisals. So far, the two parties have sought to blunt the economic impact of prices by granting exemptions on certain critical products.

The Yuan in Chinese offshore strengthened from 0.14% to 7.2665 compared to the US dollar following the declaration. While China's land markets are closed for a vacation, the Hang Kong Hang Seng index jumped 1.6%.

Beijing's latest comments are following a wave of contradictory statements from the Trump administration and Chinese leadership on the question of whether discussions were underway, the two parties wishing to avoid being considered the first to retreat.

In addition, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio told the Hannity program in Fox News that “Chinese people wanted to meet and speak,” said Reuters, while indicating that such discussions will soon arise.

Achoppe stone

While Beijing seems to point out his desire to engage in talks with the Trump administration, analysts have warned that the journey of a complete case will be a complex and long company.

The Joker Beijing must face before entering the negotiations is the unpredictability of Trump, said Dan Wang, Chinese director of the risk consulting company Eurasia Group.

“Negotiation is difficult to start because Trump is chaotic. China will not risk losing control of the situation just for negotiations,” said Wang.

It provides that the two parties will not organize an open negotiation only after all the details have agreed in private. “A more likely scenario is just a long -term painful truce with the two sides making their own type of return to practice without decreasing in public. This can easily last the Entretrumpterm,” said Wang.

That said, the substance of such discussions if they occur will also depend on the strategic priorities on both sides and economic red lines, the two sides showing little appetite for compromise.

“The process is likely to be delicate, because the two parties will be reluctant to make concessions on the questions they deem vital for their national economic security,” said Alfredo Montufar-Helu, principal of the China Center of Think Tank, the Conference Council.

“One of China's main requests will be that the prices will return to the level of pre-liberation day, at least during the negotiation period. Such a decision could bring significant relief to the companies on both sides; however, it remains uncertain how receptive the Trump administration,” said Montufar-Helu.

mixed messages

US officials, including the secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent, said there could be a relaxation of tensions with China. Bessent, who largely supported Trump's broad price program, said in an interview with Fox Business Network on Thursday that the American-Chinese prices at their current levels are “not durable on the Chinese side”, and that a “big problem” could be made between the two savings.

“Everything is on the table for the economic relationship. I am convinced that the Chinese will want to conclude an agreement. And as I said, it will be a process in several stages,” said Bessent. “First of all, we must defuse, then over time, we will start to focus on a more important commercial agreement.”

In an interview with CNBC Thursday, the White House economic advisor Kevin Hassett said that “there was a kind of loose discussion in the two governments”, adding that the recent relaxation of China's tasks on certain American products indicated “that they were very close to making the kind of progress we need to advance the ball”.

“We have to look at these exchanges of words with a pinch of salt,” said Tianchen Xu, principal economist at Economist Intelligence Unit, adding that both sides “are waiting for the other side to flash first”.

XU estimates that certain working level commitments may have already taken place or about to occur, which could lead to a drop in rate rates at “less devastating” levels from 40% to 50% in the coming quarters.

Trump signed a decree exempting exempt from cars and parts imported from high levels on Wednesday, following the decline in prices on a range of electronic products earlier in April.

According to Reuters, China has also given pricing derogations on imports of certain American products, such as pharmaceuticals, aerospace equipment, semiconductors and ethane, while looking for an opinion on articles they need to be able to import without paying additional rights.

“Although in practice, the effective rates on both sides have dropped, the political position [from Beijing] has not changed, “said Wang of the Eurasia group, because Beijing clearly said that the United States had to make all prices back down to participate in any significant commercial negotiations.

“China actively manages this decoupling, not taking the bait of the game,” she added.

