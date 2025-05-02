Former wealth managers have poached wealthy customers, alleges the American bank





A US Bank trial accuses three former employees of having wrongly took two dozen wealthy customers and their $ 700 million in managed assets, after having suddenly leaving their jobs last month and moved to Crosstown Competitor RBC Wealth Management.

The American bank based in Minneapolis requests damages from the three former members of its private wealth management division, claiming that they have broken the contracts which prohibit them from the solicitation of customers. Employees have worked with many important and rich customers and collectively served relationships worth more than $ 4 billion.

The three worked mainly with customers worth $ 10 million and $ 75 million, according to the trial, although some have led a net of net value much more than $ 75 million. The bank has not identified any of the customers involved in its judicial files.

According to the trial submitted on Wednesday, the three left on April 15 and took jobs in RBC, also based in Minneapolis. The three had worked for Us Bank between 10 and 27 years old, according to the trial.

Attempts to reach the three advisers James Kirk, Darcy Frederickson and Jason Beumer failed. A lawyer identified in the pleadings of American banks as a lawyer for the three did not return a message left to his office on Thursday morning.

RBC is not part of the trial. A company spokesperson did not respond to the request for comments from the Minnesota Star stands on Thursday.

The recruitment of Kirk RBC was reported in a handful of industry commercial publications. A press release referenced in the reports present Kirk as membership in the US Bank with more than a billion dollars in assets under management and cites two leaders of the RBCS Minneapolis office.

Since the employees left, Us Bank has carried out damage, in part by working to identify the total number of customers lost following this decision. According to its acts of court procedure, the bank says that 24 customers are linked to the moves last month, although research is underway.

