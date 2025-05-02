Two unions of students in the UK, stopping Ukrainian society for drone purchases





Two British University Student Unions were investigated in the case of violating the charity rules to purchase drones dispatched to support the army who fought Russian soldiers in violation of the Ukrainian society and violating the rules of charity.

University College London and Lancaster University argued that after learning about the purchase last year, they stopped society and potentially violated the British charity law.

The two universities are the UK registration charity organizations and are dominated by the charity committee and regulate the rules on the use of funds and assets and the creation of funds.

According to the Watchdogs rules, providing aid or military supply to all foreign troops is not a charity purpose, and charity cannot legally carry such activities.

After Ukraine's entire Ukraine invasion in February 2022, both sides used drones for air surveillance, cover and long -range attacks.

The student union survey, which is still living, is investigating whether the purchase broke the commission rules.

The UCLS Student Union stopped society in March after learning that the Ukrainian army, who was fighting Russia by using 1,500 profits at the club's night's night in October, purchased a regular weapon used by the Ukrainian army fighting and sent to the front line.

Ukrainian soldiers are ready to operate DJI MAVIC drones OLEKSII Filipov/AFP VITTY IMAGES.

Artur Podsokha, chairman of the Association, said that since 2014, Moscow's war, which merged with Crimia, could not keep silent while fearing Korea.

Podsokha said that the society did not explicitly raise funds, but used profits to the drone to fund the drone. We think it is unfair to benefit from UKS support without doing anything to help our country and soldiers.

Last summer's post on the social media site Instagram, Lancaster Universitys Society celebrated that more than 20,000 people were raised to support Ukraine, and more than half of them were used to buy drones.

The captions provided with this post include three DJI MAVIC 3 drones 3930 and drone parts 2150 for territorial defense.

According to a question about the purchase of the Financial Times, the University Student Union just knows about the claim.

We haven't had a chance to investigate them yet, but based on the charges, we decided to suspend the relationship of Societys to LUSU according to the prevention measures, but we conducted an urgent investigation.

The student council added that society was not funded by universities.

Arturpodsokha. Ukrainian Social President of UCL. He said Societys Committe bought drone artur podsokha.

Lancaster University Ukrainian society said fundraising was always strictly humanitarian. We have never made a presentation or post on fundraising for military goals.

All social media contents, which can be interpreted as a double -use item, are exclusively related to individual initiatives of individual members of our society, not official social fundraising activities.

UCL's podsokha said Societys Committe bought a drone and he and his colleagues felt safe. [in London]Ukraine endures constant bombardment. He added that the soldier who received it sent a video of thanks to them.

suggestion

UCL said it was supported by the union to stop the Ukrainian society.

Since their investigation and disciplinary process are completely independent of UCL, it would be inappropriate to present further opinions during this, the university added.

Lancaster University has brought about intimate and supportive interest in the work of the Student Union and expects to comply with his regulations. Therefore, we support their actions to stop and investigate society.

In January, the Charity Committee announced an official warning in the CHABAD Lubavitch Center London and Essex Limited to establish a fundraising page for the soldiers of the northern Israeli defense army of the northern Israeli defense troops.

According to the committee, 937 people were sent directly to the soldiers after about 2,280 people filed 180 complaints.

