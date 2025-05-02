



The Pentagon creates a second military area extended to the southwest border, to be patrolled by American soldiers, in the last stage of Trump administrations to militarize the border with Mexico to help stem the flow of migrants.

The command of the North of the soldiers declared Thursday evening in a press release that he established a close strip of land along the southern border of Texas which will be part of Fort Bliss, near El Paso. The band will be about 63 miles long.

Last month, the Pentagon created a gang of 60-foot land wide along 200 miles from the border between New Mexico and Mexico, effectively transforming it into an American military part.

Migrants entering the newly designated military facilities, or national defense areas, will be considered intrusion and may be temporarily held by American troops until the arrival of border patrol agents, military officials said.

A small group of migrants was accused Monday of crossing the military zone of the New Mexico after an army helicopter spotted them approaching the border and alerted the border patrol.

The creation of a second national defense zone increases our scope and operational efficiency by denying illegal activity along the southern border, said General Gregory Mr. Guillot, head of the Northern Command, in a press release.

General Guillot said that members of the service who detect and already follow stationary positions and nearby mobile patrols can now temporarily hold intruders until they are transferred to an appropriate law enforcement.

The new Pentagon directives have widen a military presence that has regularly increased along the southern border in recent months, even if the passages have already dropped during the Trump administration.

The Pentagon sent nearly 8,000 troops into active service on the border, as well as spy planes in the sky and naval warships abroad, to comply with President Trumps in January to increase the role of soldiers by jumping the flow of migrants in the United States.

Armed infantry and supports the troops of the fourth infantry division in Fort Carson in Colorado, one of the most experienced combat units of the Armys constitutes a large part of the soil force in what the Pentagon calls the joint border of the South Flower force.

