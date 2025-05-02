TOPSHOP launches London Pop-up ahead of Full Return this summer.





Official: Topshop and TopMan are returning to High Street. The brand has been creating a Renaissance since its acquisition of ASOS in 2021.

Now, the brand started a pop -up event one day at the end of this month rather than a permanent return to High Street in August.

The pop -up event, called Topshop & TopMan in the house, will be held in the basement of the House Music Label on the CURTAIN ROAD of SHOREDITCH on May 10.

The event will be operated at 10 am at 6 pm and will be available only to shoppers who can access the new Talamanca Range and Limited Edition Topshop x Deffected T -shirts for shoppers.

Tickets are sold out, but we welcome the workman depending on the available. Therefore, it is best to arrive early. The event has a live DJ set of Deffected Olive F, a cocktail of MOTH, a glam bar experience and a lot of new clothes.

Is Topshop coming back?

TOPSHOP and TOPMAN are expected to return to high street in August this year. One thing is certainly, because the brand will not return to the previous flagship store of 214 Oxford Street, because the branch is now occupied by the newly opened IKEA.

Instead, this brand is available through third -party retailers. We have already secured partnerships with some stocks and plans to launch our own standalone website later this year.

Additional concessions or stand -alone stores have not been planned yet, but have not been excluded in the long run.

Did fans see this coming?

After ASOS acquired TOPSHOP with Miss Selfridge in 2021, the brand was only online.

But in September last year, ASOS plans to offer 75 %of the TOPSHOP and TOPMAN brands to Heartland, a Danish company.

The news was excited about the potential return of the store, and then the brand's secret social media post was followed and suggested in the High Street Renaissance.

Three posts with the same video, WEVE. Keep going. The short film is listening to the end. We also missed you.

At the time, Sadiq Khan, the London mayor, also expressed support for the campaign to reclaim the TOPSHOP brand.

ID meets a colleague outside the topshop, daughters took shopping from Topshop, and I know all types of TOPSHOP JEAN, he said.

Jos Antonio Ramos Calamonte, chief executive, also said that this measure will help to switch to customers with the best and most relevant products and to provide ASOS to a sustainable and profitable growth.

When did the topshop closed the doors?

Once upon a time, Topshop had about 70 stores, including the flagship site of Londons Oxford Street. The 100,000 -square -foot shops welcomed 400,000 customers a week before locking.

However, the fashion chain emptied a large retail space after the parent company Arcadia entered the administration in late 2020.

Who owns Topshop and Topman?

ASOS is now owned by Heartland, the best -selling arm.

The best -selling Danish company is the fashion business controlled by ASOS shareholders Anders Povlsen. In addition to ASO, POVLSEN also owns Vera Moda and Jack & Jones through a best -selling company.

POVLSEN is a Danish billionaire and the largest landowner in Scotland.

