Fourth round of Uran American nuclear nuclear talks postponed in the middle of continuous tensions | Nuclear energy news





Oman’s Minister of Foreign Affairs announced that a fourth cycle of talks with the United States nuclear program had been postponed.

Minister Badr Bin Hamad al-Busaidi made this announcement on the social media platform X Thursday, just a few days before talks started in Rome.

For logistical reasons, we reprogate the American meeting of Iran scheduled for Saturday May 3, he wrote. New dates will be announced when they are mutually agreed.

Al-Busaidi had previously mediated three series of talks between Iran and the United States. The first took place in the capital Omans of Moscat on April 12, with follow-up in Rome the following weekend. A third cycle of negotiations returned to Moscat on April 26, the United States boosting progress towards a nuclear agreement.

But the tensions between the Iranian and American governments have undermined under the meetings almost per week.

President Donald Trump's administration said his goal was to prevent Iran from developing a nuclear weapon, although Tehran has long denied armament as a goal. He supervises his nuclear program as a civil energy project.

Trump's White House has suggested that its objectives could extend more, however, the total dismantling of the Irans nuclear enrichment program. In mid-April, the American special envoy Steve Witkoff published a statement saying that Iran should stop and eliminate its nuclear enrichment and armament program as part of a final agreement.

Earlier Thursday, before the announcement of the postponement, Iran accused the United States of having issued contradictory behavior and provocative declarations on nuclear negotiations.

And on Wednesday, the United States made a series of aggressive movements as part of its maximum pressure campaign against Iran, which increases relationships already uncomfortable.

First, the American Department of State sanctioned seven entities involved in the trade in Iranian petroleum products, on the grounds that the product supports its terrorist activities and its attorney. Then, the Secretary of Defense, Pete Hegseth, proposed his own remarks, warning that Iranian support for the Houthis, an armed group based in Yemen, could cause American reprisals.

Message to Iran: we see your deadly support for Houthis. We know exactly what you do, Hegseth wrote on social networks on Wednesday.

You know very well what the American army is capable of and you have been warned. You will pay the consequences at the time and at the place of our choice.

Trump himself then rang with a message on social networks on Thursday, warning the international community to stop its purchases of Iranian petroleum products.

Any country or person buying a quantity of oil or Iran petrochemicals will be submitted, immediately, to secondary sanctions. They will not be allowed to do business with the United States of America in any way, in shape or form, Trump wrote.

Despite the Houleuse rhetoric, the Irans Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the postponement on Thursday had come to the request of the Omans Foreign Minister. Iranian spokesperson Esmail Baghaei also stressed that his country was determined to reach a fair and lasting agreement with the United States.

However, a senior Iranian government official told the Reuters news agency subject to anonymity that the recent American actions were related to the delay.

American sanctions against Iran during nuclear talks do not help the parties to resolve the nuclear dispute by diplomacy, the official told Reuters. According to the American approach, the date of the next series of talks will be announced.

At the same time, other media reports indicate that the United States was not completely on board with the prospects of renewed talks in Rome this weekend.

An anonymous source told the Associated Press that the United States had never confirmed its participation in the talks scheduled for this weekend, but that other negotiations were expected in the near future.

Successive American administrations have sought to prevent Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon. A recent effort culminated with a 2015 agreement called the Complete Complete Action Plan (JCPOA).

The multilateral agreement, falsified during the administration of the American president Barack Obama, created a framework for Iran to receive international sanctions, in exchange for the reduction of its enrichment of uranium and submission to inspections of its nuclear installations.

But when Trump succeeded Obama as an American president, he set in motion plans to remove the United States from the JCPOA in 2018, which collapsed from the agreement.

Instead, during his first mandate as president from 2017 to 2021, Trump continued a maximum pressure campaign against Iran, a strategy to which he has returned since his entry into office a second time in January.

When Trump launched a new series of American attacks on the Houthis in March, he warned that he was holding Iran responsible for the Houthi strikes against ships in the Red Sea and he hinted that he would consider using force against this country accordingly.

Each blow drawn by the Houthis will be considered, from this moment, as a blow from weapons and leaders of Iran, and Iran will be held responsible, and will undergo the consequences, and these consequences will be disastrous! Trump wrote on March 17.

More recently, the American president threatened military action could also be a result if a nuclear agreement was not concluded.

In an interview with Time Magazine, published on April 25, Trump tackled the pressure from USS Ally Israel to face Iran militarily, saying that he had not excluded it.

It is possible that his possible attack because Iran will have no nuclear weapons, Trump said at some point. In the end, I was going to leave this choice to them, but I said that I prefer to an agreement that the abandoned bombs.

He added later, if we do not conclude an agreement, I will direct the pack, apparently referring to military intervention.

But the American president stressed that it was optimistic that the talks with Iran would take place. He even expressed his desire to personally meet the management of Irans.

I think it was going to conclude an agreement with Iran. I think I was going to conclude an agreement with Iran, he said. No one else could do that.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2025/5/1/fourth-round-of-us-iran-nuclear-talks-postponed-amid-continued-tensions The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos