Office of the American Department of Education for Civil Rights launches the title VI Investigation of the Evanston-Skokie 65 school district





A complaint filed with the OCR alleys that an Illinois school district has generalized policies and practices which discriminate on the basis of the breed

The Office of Civil Rights (OCR) of the US Department (OCR) opened today an investigation into the Evanston-Skokie 65 school district (the district) for having allegedly raped title VI of the civil rights law of 1964.

This survey is based on a complaint filed with the OCR by the Southeastern Legal Foundation (SLF) in the name of a teacher, Dr Stacy Deemar, in the district. According to the complaint, Evanston-Skokie School District 65 engages in racial segregation and stereotypes through policies and practices such as walks of privileges and separate affinity groups sponsored by the district.

The policies and practices to which the district claims students and teachers shocking conscience. In the midst of a lamentable academic file, the district seems to focus on the illegal segregation of the students by the breed, asking students to move forward and others to take a step back on the basis of the race and to associate whiteness with the devil. If it's true, how is it imaginable in America today? The acting assistant secretary for civil rights Craig Trainor said. After four long years of tolerance to Biden's administrations for this type of conduct, the American people made President Trump to their functions to end this madness and apply title VI. This Ministry of Education will not allow districts that receive federal funding to become safe spaces for racial segregation or any other illegal discriminatory practices.

SLF is grateful that the Trump administration recognizes that it is enough and, following Dr. Deemars, a new OCR complaint, launched an investigation into unreasonable racial discrimination in the District 65 – Evanston, he said the executive director of the Southeastern Legal Foundation, Kimberly Hermann. Since the unjustified withdrawal four years ago from the Ministry of Education, noting that the racial segregation of the District 65, training in actions, disciplinary policy and other racially discriminatory policies have violated the laws on civil rights of the Americas, Dr. Deemar patiently waited that the misdeeds inflicted by the administration of Biden are rectified. For the good of our children and our country, the time to restore equality and recover civil freedoms is now.

Background:

The policies and practices of the districts included in the complaint of the SLF which constituted racial discrimination and stereotypes include:

Order staff and students to participate in racily separate privileges; Sponsor affinity groups for students and staff who are officially limited on the basis of the breed, including one for staff divided between colored individuals and those who identify themselves as white; Training seminars to increase racial literacy, including that which used racial stereotypes, including concepts such as white speeches and color comments to describe how those of different races communicate. White Talk is characterized as strong, authority …[and] Control, while color comments are described as silent respect … and disconnect; Press educators to recognize the privilege of white skin and to fully examine the cultural implications of whiteness in schools; Instruct students as young as four years to be activists[s] And … actively anti -racist and understand that our country has a racist history and is based on white privilege; Incorporate all the teachers of the pre-K in the fifth year to read aloud and probe the students on a book which compares the whiteness to the signing of an agreement with the devil. An image of the book represents a white man with a devil's tail holding a whiteness contract, who says that whiteness is constantly arriving with the life of … humans of color for profit; And employing lessons for third year students to the fifth year urging readers to disturb the dynamics of the Western nuclear family.

SLF represents Dr. Stacy Deemar, theater professor in the district, in his second complaint filed with the OCR. In 2019, Dr. Deemar filed a title VI complaint against the district with OCR, and OCR, towards the end of Trumps' first mandate, determined that the district had violated title VI. The Biden administration, however, rejected the complaint of Dr Deemars in 2024. SLF alleged that the district continued its discriminatory policies and practices after the dismissal of complaints.

The title VI of the Civil Rights Act (1964) prohibits discrimination on the basics of the race, the color and the national origin of the education programs and activities receiving federal funding. The violation of title VI institutions can lead to a loss of federal funds.

