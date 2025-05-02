The radical right reform party benefits from the British election | Israel-Palestinian crash news





The leader of the Trump Alliance, Nigel Farage, hopes to deploy anti -immigrant party as an important political forces in England.

The British Rights Rights Reformed British Party gained profits to become a significant political power in local and elections.

The anti -immigration party occupied the fifth parliamentary seat, gained its first market, and occupied several positions in the local council. Reforms are traditionally hoped to gain support for imbalances in the British political system dominated by the Labor Party and opposition conservatives.

After the party was declared as the winner of Runcorn and Helsby seats, the reformer Nigel Farage said it was a big night of reform.

Victory in North England, England, formerly only six votes.

The reform also dominated the market competition of Greater Lincoln Shir, and in the first polls since last year's general election, he has picked up dozens of councils from the Labor Party and the Conservative Party.

The result seems to emphasize the fracture of the UKS political environment.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer has led labor to one of the largest parliamentarians in British history over the past few years, but the newly elected government has been the fastest.

Brexit Champion Farage, a populist who has been unemployed in the past with President Donald Trump, has said that the victory of Runcon and Healthby, which the Labor Party has won almost 15,000 votes over the past few years, has destroyed the ruling party.

The government led to an increase in taxes, reducing the benefits to the elderly, proposing welfare reforms, alienating left -wing partys, alienating some traditional voters' bases, and leading to reform weapons.

Soft British

The newly elected Mayor of the former Conservative Minister, Andrea Jenkyns, who refused to reform after he lost his seat in Greater Lincolnshire, became the most powerful elected politician with a million responsibility for a million regions.

In her victory speech, Jenkyns promised Britain to end a soft touch, and asylum applicants often said they should be held in a tent in a hotel that is not a hotel.

She will have a British that puts the British who started rebuilding as the top priority, she said.

Reformed UK is the latest of a series of political parties led by a veteran hard politician who is decisive in bringing the UK from the 2016 referendum. As a divided person, he said that many immigrants came from aliens to our culture to England.

The reforms promised to prevent the boats of irregular immigrants crossing the UK passage hopes to overcome the market and get a counselor in 2029.

The party hopes to spread hundreds of seats in the election, which determines 1,641 seats in 23 local councils, six markets and parliamentary seats.

Votes in most contests are calculated on Friday and the results must be announced in the afternoon.

