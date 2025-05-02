



Today, the United States Ministry of Education has announced initial actions to comply with President Trumps Executive Ordgel, reforming accreditation to strengthen higher education, which has asked the ministry to allow institutions to change the accreditors more freely and to start reviewing new accreditors. In response, the ministry has published a dear colleague letter (DCL) informing higher education establishments that they will no longer have to undergo a long process before modifying an accreditor.

The ministry also raised the moratorium of the Biden administration on the acceptance and examination of the initial recognition requests for the new potential accreditors and informed an applicant that his petition is no longer interrupted and will be examined.

We must promote a competitive market both among accreditors and colleges and universities in order to reduce the costs of colleges and to refocus post-secondary education on the improvement of university results and the workforce for students and families, said the US Secretary for Education Linda McMahon. The President prevails over the executive decree and our actions today will guarantee that this department will no longer be held as a guardian to prevent grass innovators from becoming new accreditors and this department cannot unnecessarily microchip a choice of accreditor. “”

A copy of the DCL can be found here.

Background:

The Higher Education Act (HEA) and subsequent regulations require that an institution provide the ministry for documents related to its accreditation and its prior equipment demonstrating a reasonable cause to change a accreditor. The implementation of the regulations lists a series of unfavorable circumstances in which the ministry cannot approve a request for institutions for a change of accreditor, but they do not indicate otherwise that the ministry should retain approval.

In July and September 2022, the Biden-Harris administration published two DCLs which created a pre-elimination process to examine the decision of an institution to choose a new accreditor. These were revoked. The new guidelines recognize that institutions can choose to modify the accreditors for various reasons, in particular:

Find an accreditor who aligns better with a religious mission; If there is a change in the type of academic programs offered; If the law of the State requires a change of accreditor; If the institution wishes to leave an accreditor for the types of standards it imposes on the institution, as requiring that the institution adopts discriminatory diversity, equity and inclusion (dei) practices and principles, among various other reasons.

Today, DCL explains that: the law and the regulations describe the requirements concerning what constitutes a reasonable cause to change an accreditation agency. It is not the prerogative of the departments to deduce any other meaning of the basic requirements or to contain a survey in several stages. These directives restore a simple process that will remove unnecessary requirements and obstacles to institutional innovation.

Moratorium lifting on the new review of the accreditors:

On October 29, 2024, the post -secondary education office put a temporary break on the acceptance and examination of the applications of new potential accreditors for initial recognition, citing a large volume of existing accreditation agencies currently underway for the coming year. A new potential accreamer who had applied was informed that his request would be temporarily interrupted.

