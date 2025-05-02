Money Blog: Prezo reveals a new name. Review of a new IKEA loyalty point; Check -in/Worst Hotel Chain for Out time | Money News





Last week, a series of important stories appeared, while the British economy continued to feel the influence of the World Trade War by crossing the pond.

Hacking attack

This week, Marks & Spencer (M & S) began with the news that hundreds of agency workers at major distribution centers ordered them to stay home after cyber attack.

For more than a week, British retailers could not accept non -contact payments, completely reserve shelves, or customers could not shop online.

The confusion cried this week, and the customer shared the image of an empty shelf online at the branches around the country.

This attack is associated with the infamous young hacking group spawned spider.

Two days later, the hackers attempted to invade the CO-OP system and forced the retailer to stop some operations to block criminals.

To stop hacking, CO-OP needed “pre-measures” in SKY News that it had a slight impact on back office and call center services.

Cooperative members and customers seemed to have had an immediate impact by the spokesman, saying, “I do not receive a request to act differently at this point.”

After that, the third hack was reported yesterday after the urban editor, Mark Kleinman, reported from the high -end shopping brand Harrods.

Our daily podcast focused on this week's story -it's worth it …

Mortgage interest rates fall

ZOOPLA has better news for those who buy a home, and ZOOPLA has been set to maintain mortgage interests below the current level of expectations for low interest rates over 2025.

HSBC UK was the latest bank with a maximum of 0.24 percentage points this week and a mortgage transaction of less than 4%.

Richard Donnel, the executive director of ZOOPLA, said, “Housing prices are expected to be slower at 1 ~ 1.5%, but assuming that the seller remains practically practical for the price set, sales volume is expected to increase by 5% in 2025.

“Economic feasibility is set so that regions that are better adjusted throughout the northern and Midlandland can lead to this recovery.”

However, some lending agencies have recently announced the changes in the stress rate used to calculate economic feasibility, but some people can increase their ability to borrow.

The dirty secret of the food industry

Brad Young, a Money blog function, sat with a lot of experts who explained how food manufacturers explained how to exploit genetic, encourage overeating, and remove important healthy ingredients from the product.

These experts say that they are expensive to health and billions of pounds for the poorest family to deal with the results.

Add preservatives, salt and sugar while removing fibers that can ruin food, reducing the cost of storing, transportation and waste of food companies.

But while helping the profit margin of the business, it is harming our courage and we want to eat more.

Coat

Perhaps this week's most useful tip is the huge trench of new holiday data released by the Travel website Giant Expedia.

Just as many of us are trying to destroy the summer vacation plan, the company has published a potentially very useful information.

According to the data, the cheapest date is June 8 and 12, and the busiest is August 27 and 31.

The most expensive one in terms of date to be avoided is July 19 and 26 and the busiest on June 20 and July 25.

How Lucie created millions

Lucie posted a video on handmade hair oil for Covid-19 pandemic on Tiktok.

The video fell into the virus, and there was a lack of a message asking if Lucie was on sale.

It has been fast for years, and now 25 years old is leading millions of pounds.

In this episode of New Money, SKY's James Lillywhite visited Pembrokeshire's Hair Syrup Warehouse to find out how Lucie did and why it was based on the Wales countryside.

Before you go, please check our day function on Saturday. This will look at the fascinating topic of what it is actually to be a brain surgeon.

Have a good weekend -we will return to live update on Tuesday after bank vacation.

