Temu to stop selling goods directly to American customers





Peter Hoskins and Charlotte Edwards

Business journalists

Getty images

TEMU said that it would stop selling goods imported from China in the United States directly to customers of its platform.

The online market said sales are now managed by “local sellers”, with orders placed inside the country.

This decision is a duty franchise rule for low value packages is closed.

TEMU, and the Chinese retail giant Rival Shein, had previously reached the so-called “Minmis” exemption to sell and ship items at low value directly to the United States without having to pay for imports or import taxes.

TEMU said that he had actively recruited American companies to join the platform.

“All sales in the United States are now managed by local sellers, with orders placed inside the country.

“This decision is designed to help local merchants reach more customers and develop their businesses,” he added.

Supporters of the minimis escape, who applied to parcels worth $ 800 (600), argue that he helped rationalize the customs process.

But Trump and his predecessor, Joe Biden, said that he had damaged American companies and had been used to pass illegal products, including drugs.

What was the minimis exemption?

De minimis is a Latin term, which translates to the English by “smaller”.

In this context, it refers to an American commercial rule promulgated by the congress in 1938 to avoid the costs of collecting small amounts of imports.

In the 21st century, after a series of threshold increases, it allowed retailers to send packages worth $ 800 to American customers without having to pay for rights or taxes.

Expension expeditions represented more than 90% of all cargoes entering the United States, according to customs and the country's border patrol (CBP).

Reuters

Chinese online retailers like Shein and Temu had greatly benefited from the escape.

The two platforms attracted millions of American customers with blitz marketing who showed their ultra-basé prices

And it was the minimis exemption that helped them offer these offers at a lower cost.

Shein did not immediately respond to requests for comments from the BBC.

Last month, in almost identical statements, Shein and Temu said they had seen operating expenses increase “due to recent changes in global rules and prices”, adding that they would make “prices adjustments” from April 25.

Why did Trump closed the flaw?

In February, Trump briefly closed the fault.

The suspension was quickly interrupted while customs inspectors, delivery companies and online retailers have struggled to adapt to such a major short -term change.

During the initial suspension of the exemption, the American postal service temporarily ceased to accept the plots of continental China and Hong Kong.

The executive decree announcing the last decision said that it was aimed at combating illegal importing of synthetic opioids such as fentanyl.

He said that many Chinese shipments use misleading practices to hide illicit substances in low -value packages “to exploit the minimis exemption”.

“These drugs kill tens of thousands of Americans each year, including 75,000 deaths per year attributed to fentanyl alone,” he added.

The idea is not new. Last year, the Biden administration proposed rules intended to put an end to the “abuses” of the exemption.

“The growing volume of minimis shipments is increasingly difficult to target and block illegal or dangerous expeditions,” he said.

This decision complies with Trump policies to repress the goods of China.

Since his return to the White House in January, Trump has imposed taxes up to 145% on Chinese imports. Its administration said in April that when new prices are added to those existing, samples from certain Chinese products could reach 245%.

The American authorities also blamed the success of companies like Temu and Shein for having put strains on the border authorities, because the number of packages entering the United States under the flaw rose from 140 million ten years ago to more than a billion last year.

What does this mean for online buyers?

Packages sent to the United States from Continental China and Hong Kong with a value of up to $ 800 are now faced with a tax rate of 120% or are subject to flat-rate costs. The fees started at $ 100 and are expected to reach $ 200 in early June.

Even before these packages are subject to import taxes, American consumers have been warned of potential price increases.

The American Action Forum, a group of right -wing policies, estimated last year that getting rid of the exemption would lead to “$ 8 billion at $ 30 billion in additional annual costs which would ultimately be reflected in consumers”.

Chinese online retailers have also benefited from rules similar to the United Kingdom and the European Union.

In a movement reflecting American action, the United Kingdom has announced an examination of low-value imports into the country.

In the United Kingdom, the current rule allows international retailers to send packages to the United Kingdom of a value of less than 135 without incurring import taxes.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves said that cheap products “undercoat British and British retailers”.

The European Union has also proposed plans to eliminate the exemptions in franchise rights for parcels worth less than 150 (127.50; $ 169.35).

This means that consumers in the United Kingdom and the EU may also see the price increase.

Will American border checks change?

The packages that arrived in the United States under the exemption were inspected in the same way as the other goods, in particular by being verified for illegal substances. And most synthetic opioids are brought to the country through the border with Mexico, according to officials.

Some experts believe that the end of the exemption will not do much to limit illegal drugs and not meet the challenges faced by American manufacturers.

There are also concerns that the decision will create more work for officials of the American borders, who are already stretched while they are trying to stop the smuggling of drugs.

According to the Pro-Opt Trading Association, the National Foreign Trade Council (NFTC), the abolition of the exemption from minimis “would distance attention from the border CBP, where a large majority of substances and illegal products enter the country”.

“The CBP should hire and train new staff members, cost the Millions Agency or have them moved agents from the already overloaded southern border,” he added.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/cwy79j2n7d4o

