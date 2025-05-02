American jobs are increasing more than scheduled in April despite tariff disorders





Hiring in the United States remained solid last month, despite disorders from changes in commercial policy.

Employers added 177,000 jobs in April, while the unemployment rate was unchanged at 4.2%, the labor service said.

The gain was more important than many analysts expected a month marked by chaos on the financial markets and the growing concerns concerning the economy followed by investigations on businesses and households.

The resilience of the American job market in recent years has surprised analysts, helping to maintain expenses even if households faced an increase in prices and a sharp increase in interest rates.

The latest figures have raised some hopes that the country could be able to resist the uncertainty of the pricing policy without undergoing a painful economic slowdown.

But analysts expressed their prudence, noting that the impact of radical import taxes announced by Donald Trump would take more time to feel fully.

Oli Sonola, head of American economic research at Fitch Ratings, said that it was a good job report, despite the revisions showing that employers added fewer jobs in January and February initially.

“The key message from all data this week is that the American economy was fundamentally strong in the first week of April, however, the prospects remain very uncertain,” he said.

The surveys of the Labor Department were carried out less than two weeks after Trump announced his “Liberation Day” rates, which increased the average rate of import taxes in the United States at the highest level for more than a century.

Many companies have said that they are moving caution for the moment, citing rapid changes in policies and hope that Trump's commercial transactions will bear fruit.

Hiring last month was led by health, storage and transportation companies.

Employment has decreased in the federal government – where Trump has promised to reduce spending – but this was offset by local government gains.

The wage bill has also dropped in retail manufacturing and retail companies.

The average hourly salary increased by 3.8% in the last 12 months, according to the report.

Seema Shah, the world's global strategist for the management of main assets, said that the figures have suggested that the US central bank was not facing the urgency to reduce interest rates to support the economy.

“Why would the Fed start to reduce rates at the moment when the unemployment rate is close to low records, the consumer is still quite robust and inflation extends above the target?” She said.

“The economy will weaken in the coming months, but, with this underlying momentum, the United States has a decent chance of avoiding the recession if it can fall from the price in time.”

