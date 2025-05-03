



Tokyo (AP) Japan of massive American treasurer assets can be a card on the table in negotiations on prices with the Trump administration, Minister of Finance Katsunobu Kato said on Friday.

It exists as a card, but I think that if we choose to use it or not would be a separate decision, Kato said during a news program on the national TV Tokyo broadcaster.

Kato did not develop and he has not said that Japan would intensify the sales of its assets of US government bonds as part of its interviews against President Donald Trumps Tariffs on Japan exports.

Earlier, Japanese officials, including Kato, had excluded such an option.

Japan is the largest foreign holder in the American government's debt, at 1.13 dollars at the end of February. China, also in contradiction with the Trump administration on trade and prices, is the second largest foreign investor in Treasurys.

Kato stressed that various factors would be on the negotiating table with Trump, which implies that a promise not to sell treasurers could help Washington coaxicate in a favorable agreement in Japan.

Trump has disrupted decades of American trade policies, including with key safety allies like Japan, by mposing large import taxes or prices, on a wide range of products.

A team of Japanese officials was in Washington this week for tariff interviews.

The United States should soon start to impose a 25% rate on imported vehicles and car parts, as well as a global basic rate of 10%. The larger prices will hurt at a time when Japanese economic growth is weakening.

Treasurys Asian asian has remained relatively stable in recent years, according to the most recent figures.

But some analysts worry China or other governments could liquidate their US treasury assets as business tensions increase.

American government obligations are traditionally considered as a safe financial asset, and recent points in the yields of these obligations have raised concerns to lose this status due to Trumps' pricing policies.

