



Hong Kong CNN –

China says that it is currently evaluating the United States proposals to start commercial negotiations, in a subtle change that could open the door to negotiations.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Commerce in Chinas said in a press release on Friday that the United States had recently sent several messages to China through concerned games, in the hope of starting talks with China. China is currently evaluating this.

The comments report a softening in the Beijing position, which was firmly provocative in the middle of increased tensions with the United States because of President Donald Trumps Prict War.

Trump said several times since last week that his administration was in talks with Chinese officials to conclude a trade agreement for not having denial of Beijing dishes each time.

On Friday, Beijing reiterated that any negotiation would require that certain prior conditions be met.

The price and the trade war have been launched unilaterally by the United States, and if he wants to negotiate, he must demonstrate an authentic sincerity which includes the preparation to correct his misdeeds and cancel his unilateral pricing hikes, said the spokesperson. The position of the Chinas remains consistent: if it is a fight, we will see it until the end. If his speech, the door is open.

On Thursday, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that Trumps' prices had harmed the Chinese economy, causing job losses, and that Beijing was eager to speak. The Chinese reach out, they want to meet, they want to speak, he said in an interview with Fox News, adding that trade discussions will soon arise.

Large trade flows between the two largest savings are at stake, after Trump increased the tariffs on China to 145% narrows earlier this month, which makes it difficult for some Chinese companies to continue to negotiate with the United States. In response, Beijing increased prices on American imports to 125%.

Already, Trumps prices have made a heavy price on the economy of Chinese and manufacturing manufacturing, orders being reduced and factory production. The second economy in the world reported on Wednesday that factory activity contracted in April, at its fastest rate in 16 months, indicating the level of damage that exceptional rates have already inflicted.

While the main American retailers such as Walmart and Target have taken up certain things with Chinese suppliers, many factories are still inactive and exploring alternative markets like Europe.

Imports to the United States during the second half of 2025 should drop by at least 20% from one year to the next, according to the National Retail Federation. The drop in China will be even more striking: JP Morgan expects a drop of 75% to 80% of imports from there.

New comments from Beijing have followed back and forth between US officials and Chinese officials to find out if talks were underway, none of the two teams wanting to appear as if they were the first to retreat.

Last week, Trump seemed to have softened his tone, saying that the American astronomical prices on Chinese products will become considerably and promising to be very nice to the negotiation table when he tries to bring the Chinese leader Xi Jinping to initiate discussions.

But prevailing on the apparent desire to defuse the trade war has been rejected by Beijing, which has repeatedly demanded that the United States abolish all prices on Chinese products as a prerequisite at the start of commercial talks. On Tuesday, the Chinas Ministry of Foreign Affairs shared a striking video on social networks, saying that the country does not kneel the Americas leader.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2025/05/01/business/china-possible-trade-talks-us-tariffs-intl-hnk The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos