Trump minimizes the fears of the recession, saying that the United States would be “OK” in the long term





On Friday, President Donald Trump has minimized concerns about potential economic problems, saying that everything would be fine in the long term, even if the American economy has undergone a short -term recession.

Questioned twice by meeting the press moderator Kristen Welker if it would be long in the long term if there was a short -term recession, the president said, look, yes, everything is ok. What we are said is a transition period. I think I was going to do in a fantastic way.

Afterwards, Welker asked Trump if he was concerned about a recession, to which he replied, no. He asked if he thought we could arrive, Trump replied, everything can happen, but I think I have the greatest economy in the history of our country.

The remarks take place as Wall Street analysts are increasingly concerned about the fact that the country can face a recession due to changing tariff policy.

Well, you know, you say, some people of Wall Street say well, I tell you something else. Some people from Wall Street say it was going to have the greatest economy in history. Why don't you talk about them? Trump said during the interview in his seaside resort in Mar-A-Lago in Florida.

There are a lot of people at Wall Street say it will be the largest boon that will occur, added the president.

According to the first measures published on Wednesday by the Commerce Department, the US economy decreased by 0.3% in the first quarter of 2025, a reduction largely driven by a drop in exports and an increase in imports before the expected prices of Trumps.

On Wednesday, when he met members of his cabinet, Trump deflected the blame for the number of raw interior products in the first quarter, saying that they were the result of the economy that former president Joe Biden left.

You've probably seen some figures today, said Trump, and I have to start by saying, it's Biden.

It's not Trump, he added on Wednesday. Because we arrived in January, these are quarterly figures, and we arrived and I was very against everything that Biden did in terms of economy, destroying our country in many ways.

Since the start of his administration in January, Trump has sought to impose prices on the largest business partners in the Americas, including Canada, Mexico and China.

At the beginning of last month, the president interrupted the introduction of larger prices in most countries for 90 days, just days after having imposed them. His partial retirement fueled a rally on the markets, which recovered the losses they suffered after his initial pricing announcement on April 2 on Friday.

At the same time, Trump threaded even more prices on China, increasing the rate of tariff on the Asian nation to 145%.

However, the president has repeatedly rejected the concerns that prices on China will have major effects on prices or the availability of consumer goods in the United States

At the meeting of the cabinet, he told journalists, someone said, oh, the shelves will be opened. Well, maybe the children will have 30dolls twodollsinstead, do you know? And maybe Twodollswill cost a few dollars more than normally.

