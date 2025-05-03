Day of play | American should face Sweden in the semi-finals





The United States team qualified for the semi-final of the male world championship under 18 in 22 of the last 23 tournaments and is looking to return to the Gold match for the fourth consecutive tournament.

The United States patinated in front of Latvia, 6-3, in the quarterfinals on Wednesday, April 30. Cullen Potter (Minneapolis, Minn.) Opened the scoring at the start of the first period, followed by Richard Gallant (Concord, Mass.) And Jack Murtagh (East Greenbush, NY) to give the United States a 3-0 lead. Latvia responded with two goals of electricity game in the second, reducing the deficit to one. Asher Barnett (Wilmette, Illinois) responded with a shot that bounced on the boards and the Latvian goalkeeper to do so 4-2. LJ Mooney (West Mifflin, Pennsylvania) added a goal in the third, and Potter sealed the victory with an empty net.

In 20 semi-final games in total, the United States is 11-5-2-2 (W-Otw-Otl-L). It will be the fourth meeting between Sweden and the United States team in the semi-finals and the first since 2017 (April 22, 2017), because the United States is a perfect 2-1-0-0. During the three meetings, the United States scored 14 goals in total compared to the six in Sweden.

The two teams gathered by turning preliminary earlier in the tournament (April 26) while the United States won, 6-3, for the only defeat of Sweden in the tournament and for the team of the United States to obtain first place in group B. Sweden beat Finland, 7-2, in the quarter-finals and has the most goals with 36.

The male world championship under 18 2025 ends tomorrow with the bronze medal game which takes place for 2:30 p.m. premises, 8:30 p.m., with the gold match at 7:00 p.m. local, 8:00 p.m. he. The two games will broadcast live on NHL Network.

It should be noted:

The United States has patinated in 22 of the last 23 semi-final games and have been confronted with Sweden three times (2005, 2014, 2017). The United States defeated Sweden three times and won gold for three years.

Mooney seated at the T-14E in American records for most points of all time in the male world championship under 18 IIHF. In 12 games in total, Mooney recorded 17 points, tied with Cam York (2018, 2019), while he totaled 11 points this tournament in addition to his six compared to last year. Mooney, the only return to the national male team for the United States under 18, has collected two goals and four assists in last year's tournament. Mooney is five points from the introduction by break -in in the top 10.

With a total of 13 assists between the two tournaments, including nine this year, Mooney is in T-6e of all time in the Book of American Records for most aid. He sits a pass behind Rocco Grimaldi for the top 5, and is seven assists by Cole Hutson (2023, 2024) which holds the American record with 20.

As a team, the United States has granted the second largest goal in five games with 11 and are T-2nd at least for power authorized with three.

Gallant leads the United States team with five goals while Mikey Berchild (Minnestonka, Minnesota) is late with four. Upon entering today's match, Berchild leads all the minor skaters during the goal tournament, while Gallant leads the digital disadvantage tournament (2).

The United States team is looking for its 12th gold medal in the history of the tournament; The 11 previous gold medals are most of any competing team in the history of the male world championship U18.

