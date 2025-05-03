



When the Congress raised the de facto threshold that imported goods enter the United States in tax franchise at $ 800 against $ 200 $ 200, it opened the door to the American consumer market.

Chinese companies rushed. First on platforms like Ebay and Amazon, then on applications like Shein and Temu, exporters channeled Chinese products from the manufacturing supply chain directly to door steps in the United States.

This unique change in policy in 2016 helped transform the economic relationship between the two countries.

While the United States has received China factory products for decades and the efficiency of the manufacture of Chinas has loaded the supply chains for American companies, the widen-free flaw allowed American buyers to buy their exercise clothing and their household gadgets online at rock prices. And in China, millions have found work in factories that sold goods on electronic commercial markets not only Chinese, like Shein, Temu and Tiktok, but also Amazon and Walmart.

This business had soaked. Some four million packages a day entered the United States last year without customs inspection and paid rights.

This changed on Friday, when the last measure disentanging trade between the two largest economies in the world entered into force. Most packages from continental China and Hong Kong are now subject to prices even if they are worth less than $ 800.

The people of the two countries already feel the change. American buyers see higher prices when they discover their phone, and Chinese exporters rush to find buyers outside the United States.

Some factories in southern China, where a large part of this manufacturing has been centered, has suspended operations since early April, which raises concerns that workers have been put out of work.

Zhang Yikui, who sews clothes that sell on Shein and Amazon in a Guangzhou factory, the Chinese clothing industry center, said its factory made 100,000 rooms per month. Now orders fell to around 60,000, Zhang said on Thursday. He and about 40 colleagues, surrounded by heaps of shein bags, had drawn jeans.

Mr. Zhang was resolved that they would find buyers. Residents of other countries still need to wear clothes, he said. And in the United States, they don't do this kind of thing at all.

Even the little -known manufacturers in China had been able to create prosperous companies selling to the Americans, said Eddie Chan, consultant in electronic commerce in Hong Kong who previously helped manage the Walmarts China electronic commerce.

In the past two months, things have changed so quickly, he said.

Trade tensions pose a major challenge for the economic growth of Chinas, which has been largely powered by exports. In April, when President Trump reached 145% prices for more than half of Chinese exports to the United States, new export orders have dropped at their lowest level since the end of 2022, according to official data published this week.

Ting Lu, chief economist of China at Nomura, a Japanese bank, said in a note to investors this week that nearly six million people in China could lose their jobs in the short term due to prices, and up to 16 million in the long term.

The Chinese government has struggled to wean the country of its dependence of several decades with regard to real estate. The collapse of the real estate market, where most Chinese households build their wealth, have propelled a sharp drop in prices and left reluctant consumers to spend.

The Chinas cross-border electronic commerce industry, with thousands of factories like Blood-Vie, was one of the rare light points.

The rise of market platforms like Amazon and Shein, which was founded more than a decade ago, coincided with a thrust of the Chinese government so that small businesses do more to reach markets abroad.

The applications acted as a funnel for the wide variety of goods made in Chinese factories. They allowed Chinese companies to send packages directly to buyers, which allows them to quickly move stocks in response to the trends in purchase, and made it possible that even small factories in China, global companies, said Moira Weigel, a Harvard teacher writing a book on online markets.

All of this was made even easier in 2016. Reflection at Congress was that the increase in the tax limit of $ 800 would give consumers and small businesses more access to cheap products abroad, and that other countries would react by opening their markets more to American goods, by stimulating American exports. But the United States has remained an aberrant value among its main business partners. The Chinese threshold for tax franchise imports is $ 7.

For almost a century, federal law has dug cheap products, known as minimis imports, import taxes. The threshold, which had been $ 1 for decades, was collected at $ 5 in 1978 and $ 200 in 1993.

The $ 800 bump opened the flooding plant, and China was by far the largest exporter of minimis goods. In 2018, Chinese companies exported around $ 5 billion to unique packages, with an average value of $ 54. By 2023, this total had climbed to $ 66 billion, according to Congressal Research Service data.

Trade tensions and the end of tax franchise policy in the United States threatens to end everything.

Han Dongfang, founder of China Labor Bulletin, who follows protests against factory closings in China, warned that the impact of prices could be much worse than the country's pandemic.

Some factories have turned to electronic commercial platforms in Europe and Southeast Asia in search of new markets for their products. E-commerce consultants in China offer tutorials to help companies sell their products on ebay in Japan or in Amazon in Brazil.

Other Chinese sellers have tried to store goods in the United States. Some bought an Amazon and Walmart warehouse space.

The Chinese government has responded not only by imposing high prices on American imports, but by encouraging consumers to buy products made in China. But that could be difficult if more people are unemployed, said Qiu Dongxiao, head of the Economy Department of the University of Lingnan in Hong Kong.

Even people who have a job at the moment are very careful when they spend money because they do not know if they will always have their jobs tomorrow, said Qiu.

Siyi Zhao contributed the reports.

