The United States declares a military area around El Paso to stop migrants
The Pentagon has created a second military area in the El Paso region that American soldiers are patrolling the efforts of Trump administrations to repress people illegally crossing the southern border, even though the passages are a historic hollow.
In a statement Thursday, the command of the North soldiers said that the last military zone would be part of the Fort Bliss's army base in El Paso. The Stars and Stripes military newspapers reported that the region extends to around 53 miles to the east to the border community in Fort Hancock, according to Major Geoffrey Carmichael, spokesperson for joint transmission Southern Border.
The creation of a second national defense zone increases our scope and operational efficiency by denying illegal activity along the southern border, said General Gregory Guillot, commander of the Northern Command.
Last month, the Pentagon designated a group of 60-foot land wide along the border of new-mexico-mexico as a military zone. On Monday, federal prosecutors charged more than two dozen migrants for violation of security regulations after the US military has spotted the group approaching the region and alerted the border patrol agents. This accusation is added to the accusation of illegally entering the United States. Both are crimes.
Geoffrey S. Corn, director of the Center for Military Law and Policy at the Tech University School of Law and the Lieutenant-Colonel of the American army, said that for more than two centuries, the federal government prohibited the US military from enforcing civil laws, in part because the mission of soldiers is not the application of the law.
They trained like warriors, said Corn.
However, he said, the Trump administration found an ingenious way to use the military for the application of immigration without asking for permission from the congress.
Under the Posse Comitatus Act, American soldiers are prohibited from conducting civilian police. However, an exception known as doctrine for military purposes in some cases.
The use of soldiers as well as part of border security strengthens perception and the story that the nation is under a certain type of invasion, he said. But the facts contradict the affirmation of an invasion because the number of border passages had been falling regularly for some time now.
In March, the American Department of Internal Security reported having met 1,627 migrants in the El Paso sector, which includes all the borders of the New Mexico as well as the counties of El Paso and Hudspeth in western Texas. It is a decrease of 87% compared to August 2024, when the downward trend started.
Likes Santilln, a political analyst at the Hope Border Institute, a group for the defense of immigrants' rights in El Paso, said that the militarization of our border has long been worrying here in the Borderlands.
This escalation is deeply worrying because it represents not only an additional step in the criminalization of migrants who try to seek asylum at the border, but also have the potential to affect humanitarian aid, at a time when the deaths of migrants in the border patrol sector of El Paso increased.
According to data from the federal government collected by No More Deaths, a group of assistance and defense of migrants in Tucson, Arizona, at least 176 migrants died in the El Paso sector in 2024, pursuing an upward trend of a decade. The federal government documented migrant death in the sector in 2014.
