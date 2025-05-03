American actions destroy steep losses that followed Trumps release day





American actions joined Friday, annihilating the steep losses that followed the announcement of the Donald Trumps release day a month ago, after the labor market data exceeded expectations.

The 177,000 jobs added in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, exceeded 135,000 predictions by economists interviewed by Bloomberg, although the number marked a fall in March.

Friday, the S&P 500 jumped 1.5%, which exceeds it above the fence level of April 2, when the American president unveiled his reciprocal rates. Friday Advance was the ninth consecutive daily gain for the S&P 500, the longest sequence of victories since 2004, and ranking among its longest recorded, according to Financial Times Analysis.

The Wall Streets reference index had plunged up to 15% in several days of turbulent negotiation after the announcement of Trumps, triggering a tumult on the global financial markets.

But global actions have since been widely restored, helped by signs of possible thaw in trade tensions, including comments from the Ministry of Commerce in Chinas on Friday that Washington had recently expressed the desire to engage in trade discussions.

This rally seems to expect that as far as prices are concerned, the worst has passed, said Ajayrajadhyaksha, world research president in Barclays. But he added: in fact, it's exactly the opposite. The worst has not yet manifested itself in the data. Nothing has yet been manifested in the data.

The resumption of the streets of Wall was taken up in several other countries while the initial wave of volatility of the world stock market after the price plans of the Trumps release day calmed down. Clues in the Asia-Pacific region and Europe have obtained several days gains.

In particular, the UKS FTSE 100 added 1.2% on Friday to increase for a 15th consecutive session, its longest sequence of recorded victories.

Despite the resumption on stock markets, the dollar remains almost 4% below its level of release day.

After the data on Friday jobs, the yield on two -year treasure bills, which follows interest rates expectations and goes reverse at prices, increased by 0.13 percentage points to 3.83% as the investors bet that the American federal reserve continues to borrow higher costs.

People were afraid of a downward surprise that was not to come, said Mike Riddell, funding director at Fidelity International.

Merchants continue to provide at least three interest rate drops this year, but the probability of a fourth by half has reduced by about 30% compared to around 60% before the job figures.

Goldman Sachs said that he had rejected his expectations of the drop in the following rate from June to July.

The Fed should reduce its rate !!! Trump posted on his social network Truth shortly after the release of the data on jobs, because he praised the job strong and many more good news.

The job numbers on Friday came after the mass layoffs of thousands of federal employees by Elon Musks, so-called Department of Effectiveness of the Government. The data indicated that the employment of the federal government has decreased by 9,000 in April and 26,000 since January.

In addition to the April figure of 177,000 new jobs, the total number of March was revised from 228,000 to 185,000.

The unemployment rate was unchanged compared to 4.2%.

Claudia Sahm, chief economist of New Century Advisors, said that even if economic policies were anything but subtle, their initial impact was relatively low.

She added that it would take politicians to cross the system, which means that the Fed will wait, and that all the cuts were probably later in the second half rather than for the next two months.

The official data of this week indicated the first drop in GDP for three years, but were distorted by an increase in imports before the announcement of the Trumps rate, the remaining domestic demand.

Many economists provide that homework will serve as an underlying growth in the second quarter of the year.

Overall, this is an indication that the labor market does not yet deteriorate, Gennadiy Goldberg, manager of the American tariff strategy at TD Securities, about employment data on Friday. But investors are always nervous that another shoe drops. We just don't know when.

Additional report by Ian Smith in London

