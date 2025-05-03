Here's how China could retaliate against American prices





China is the second world economy and the second largest importer of American goods. Entities in China hold at least $ 784 billion in American federal debt. The country also controls a large part of the offer of rare elements of the world, which is vital for manufacturing technology. China could armed these assets if a total trade war breaks out, to the detriment of American consumers and companies.

“China is in fact a greater financial power than it looks like the surface,” said Brad Setser, the main member of the foreign relations council.

Since 2018, Chinahas has developed regulatory tools, including export controls, which could be used to put pressure on American companies such as Tesla and Apple, if tensions between the two countries are increasing.

While tariff rates increased this spring, the ports of the American West Coast reported a slowdown in the activity, making concerns concerning a deficit in supplies which are generally produced in Asia.

In April, the White House suggested several price rate increases for American imports from China which could reach 245%. The average rate of Chinese exports to the United States increased to 124.1% on April 12, according to an analysis led by the Peterson Institute for International Economics. The average tariffs of China on American exports are higher, at around 147.6%, according to the analysis.

“We have already raised prices to a degree as high as over time, trade will go to zero,” said Setser, who was a principal advisor to the US trade representative during the Biden administration.

Members of the Trump administration suggested that China should come to the negotiating table. But the managers of the director in China insist that no commercial negotiation negotiations occurred between the two nations of superpower.

“These 125% and 145% prices are not durable,” said Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on “Squawk Box” from CNBC on April 28.

In April, Chinese leaders urged nations around the world to resist what they have called “unilateral intimidation” in the United States. They also promised to retaliate against countries that have concluded agreements with the United States to the detriment of China.

“China sends strong signals … that the games we play, which are pricing games and supply chain games, for them, it is survival,” said Dewardric McNeal, Managing Director of Longview Global.

Watch the video above to see which China cards could play in a trade war with the United States

