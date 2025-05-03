Trump offers unprecedented budget cuts to American science





President Donald Trump offered rigorous cuts to the budgets of American scientific agencies for 2026.credit: Andrew Harnik / Getty

President Donald Trumps proposed that the budget for the year 2026 calls unprecedented reductions to scientific agencies which, if they were promulgated, would bring a devastating blow to American science, according to politicians.

Friday, the budgetary document published by the White House for the next exercise, which begins on October 1, is light on details, but it requires discounts in a disproportionate manner for the financing of the federal sciences. According to the White House document, the proposal would reduce all non-defense expenses by 23%, but targets the National Foundation of American Sciences for a reduction in funding by 56%and would reduce the budget of the National Institutes of Health American by around 40%. The environmental protection agency, which also announced on Friday its intention to dismantle its main research division, would be struck by a reduction of 55% while the administration seeks to eliminate what it calls radical and awakened climatic programs.

Exclusive: NSF stops using new subsidies and existing financing

Later this month, the administration should publish a more detailed budget than the lean budget published today, and experts in scientific policy say that Trump could still request budget reductions for the 2025 financial year.

In the end, it is the US Congress that decides how the federal budget will not be spent and not the president. But Trumps 'proposal is a starting point for congress negotiations, and there are signs that many Congress members will accompany Trumps' recommendations. Trump and the majority of Congress members are both Republicans.

In a press release, the American representative Tom Cole, a republican of Oklahoma and the president of the Credit Committee of the Chamber, said that the budget laid the foundations for the restoration of a government which does not serve the people not itself.

Scientific policy experts claim that the budget could be disastrous for the next generation of scientists. The message that it sends to young scientists is that this country is not a place for you, explains Michael Lubell, a physicist who follows scientific policy at New York University in New York. If I started my career, I would be out of here in the blink of an eye.

If the congress adopts this budget, the consequences for the future of our nation will be catastrophic, Sudip Parikh, director general of the American Association for the Advancement of Science in Washington DC, a non -profit group that represents scientists, in a press release.

The White House has not immediately answered questions of nature on budget requests or the concerns of scientists on this subject.

The news team breaks down the budget proposal and the implications for science.

National Sciences Foundation

Under Trumps' proposal, the National Science Foundation 2026 budget (NSF), one of the main donors in the world of fundamental research, would drop about 5 billion dollars, a reduction of about half compared to its 2024 budget. The budget targets climate sciences, clean energy and the social, behavioral and economic sciences awake. This would also reduce the enlarged participation programs, which aim to attract members of under-represented groups in science, of $ 1.1 billion, a reduction of around 80% compared to recent years.

Although financing research on artificial intelligence (AI) and quantum sciences are preserved at current levels, it is not clear to what extent the agency itself will work: the budget requires a reduction of $ 93 million to operations, a decrease of 20%. Media reports indicate that half of NSF staff could be dismissed. If the cuts take place, I do not know how the agency operates as the Congress wanted, explains Kenneth Evans, researcher in scientific policy at Rice University in Houston, Texas.

National Health Institutes

The administration proposed to reduce the budget of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), from around 48 billion dollars in 2025 to around $ 27 billion in 2026, a drop of around 40%. If it is adopted, it would be the most drastic cup of all time for the NIH, which is the largest world funder for biomedical research.

How Trump 2.0 reduces the research supported by the NIH in the graphics

The demand also proposes to collapse of many agency 27 institutes and focuses on five new areas of intervention. The financing of institutes which carry out minority health and international research would be entirely eliminated.

These cuts would absolutely devastate the biomedical research company and the American economy, which depends on this company, explains Carole Labonne, biologist of STEM cells at the Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois. It is incredibly short view.

The Trump team justifies these massive cuts by repeating its previous criticisms of the agency: NIHs have broken the confidence of the American people with unnecessary expenses, misleading information, risky research and the promotion of dangerous ideologies that undermines public health, according to the budgetary document.

The former director of NIH, Monica Bertagnolli, who was appointed by former President Joe Biden, a democrat, says that she was dismayed to see the rhetoric of administrations: each of these statements has been disputed in the past and was considered roughly or false, she says. It is a very unhappy and distorted vision of an organization that I know to be devoted to improving the health of all people.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Administration seeks to reduce the budget by $ 9.6 billion for American centers for the control and prevention of diseases (CDC) of a third party and to eliminate programs such as that aimed at preventing chronic diseases. It is despite the declared commitment of Robert F. Kennedy Jr, who as secretary of the American Department of Health and Social Services supervises the CDC, to support such activities.

Nasa

The NASAS budget would drop by 24.3% compared to its level from 2025 to 18.8 billion dollars in 2026. It is the largest reduction of one year compared to the financing of previous years ever offered. The Division of Agencys Sciences, including astrophysical, planetary and earth science research, would be reduced by almost half. Among the targeted projects for cancellation are satellites on climate monitoring and plans to bring back mars's rock samples using a robotic spacecraft. A coalition of space defenders has spoken out in recent weeks against the proposed cuts, claiming that they would inaugurate a dark age of the science of space at NASA.

Human space flight programs would see spectacular changes: the proposed budget reduces the financing of the international space station, but pays more money in lunar exploration and March, including $ 1 billion for undisped programs focused on Mars. It is in accordance with the priority of administrations to land astronauts on the Moon and Mars before China. The budget proposes to withdraw the rocket from the launching system for the towpage space for governments after two other flights, including one planned to take astronauts to the moon in 2026.

