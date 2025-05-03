The United States has said that war takes place that Ukraine is preparing to ratify the mineral agreement | Russia-Ukraine War News





The Washington-Kyiv agreement absorbs Ukraine from the previous debt to obtain aid, but does not give security guarantees against the new Russian assault.

The United States Vice-President JD Vance said that his administration saw no end to the war in Ukraine, despite the preparations for kyiv to ratify a mineral agreement with Washington.

Vance told Fox News on Thursday that the Ukrainian war caused by the country's Russian invasion in 2022 was not going to end so early.

The comments one day came after Ukraine signed an agreement granting the American priority access to its minerals, which, although has ceased to offer security guarantees, made it understood that support in the United States could be relaunched and that Ukrainian security has increased.

He will give them back to an agreement and to arrest this brutal and brutal conflict, said Vance in the interview, referring to Russia and Ukraine. It's not going anywhere, it will not end so soon.

The Ukrainian legislator Yaroslav Zheleznyak said on Friday on Telegram that Parliament would vote on May 8 to ratify the mineral agreement.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy insisted on Thursday that the agreement, which almost derailed after a fiery exchange with Vance and President Donald Trump in February, was a really equal agreement.

The agreement assumed that Ukraine of the previous request in the United States covers the reimbursement of billions of dollars in military aid provided by Washington since Russia invaded in February 2022.

It does not give any specific American security commitment, as Ukraine was looking for. However, Washington argues that the stimulation of American commercial interests in Ukraine would help dissuade Russia.

Trump insisted that he would not cease the fire, but his administration warned that it could move away if Russia and Ukraine continue to launch attacks against each other.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Thursday that the two countries were closer, but they are still distant.

Meanwhile, hostilities persist. The Ukrainian Air Force said on Friday that Russia launched 150 drones overnight.

The strikes of the industrial city of Zaporizhzhia left 29 people injured, according to regional governor Ivan Fedorov, writing on Telegram.

Two men were injured in a drone attack in the Dnipropetrovsk Eastern region with fires exploded in two places, Governor Sergiy Lysak said Telegram.

The Russian Defense Ministry said its air defenses had destroyed 121 Ukrainian drones, the majority of Crimea, the Black Sea Peninsula that Russia annexed in 2014.

