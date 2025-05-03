The United States criticizes Germany for the labeling of the AFD “Extremist” DW 05/03/2025





Friday, the senior officials of American president Donald Trump quickly criticized the national intelligence agency of Germany BFV on Friday for having appointed the extreme right alternative for Germany (AFD) as a “extremist right” entity.

The agency said that party posts on ethnicity were incompatible with democracy, noting that AFD “aims to exclude certain population groups from the same participation in society”.

He also highlighted the use by the party of hateful rhetoric and incentive to undermine democratic institutions.

The BFV had previously appointed several local branches of AFD as right -wing extremist groups, but he now declared that he had decided to give the whole the label of the party because of his attempts to “undermine the free and democratic order” in the country.

The designation gives the authorities more powers to monitor party activities.

AFD criticized the decision to “political motivation”.

This also aroused strong criticism from the whole Atlantic, officials of the Trump administration slamming the move.

Who is Alice Weidel, co-leader of the far right AFD of Germany?

What does Vance and Rubio say?

On Friday, American vice-president JD Vance accused Germany of rebuilding a “Berlin Wall”.

“The West destroyed the Berlin Wall. And it was not rebuilt by the Soviets or the Russians, but by the German establishment,” wrote Vance on X.

In February, Vance met the AFD leader, Alice Weidel in Munich, after making a controversial speech at the Munich security conference during which he accused the European nations of not having defended freedom of expression, calling Germany in particular.

Vance complained that AFD was ostracized and called to the end. The statements of the US vice-president have angry Berlin officials.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio also waded Friday, calling for AFD's designation as an extremist right outfit like “Tyranny in disguise”.

“Germany has just given the new powers of its spy agency to monitor the opposition,” said Rubio on X. “It is not democracy, it is the disguised tyranny.”

He said “Germany should reverse the course”.

How did Germany respond to American criticism?

The German Ministry of Foreign Affairs responded directly to Rubio on X to say: “It is democracy.”

The ministry said that “the decision is the result of an in -depth and independent investigation to protect our constitution” and could be on appeal.

“We have learned from our history that right -wing extremism must be stopped,” said the ministry.

Von Storch: "It establishes a very dangerous precedent"

Popularity

AFD, founded in 2013, has increased in popularity in recent years by capitalizing on fears about migration.

It is now the largest German opposition party, after having obtained more than 20% of the votes in the February elections, a record result and behind only the CDU / CSU Central-Droit.

AFD, however, remains excluded from the government due to the refusal of the other parties to collaborate with it because of its extremist tendencies.

Recent opinion polls have taken the neck around the elbow or even slightly ahead of the CDU / CSU alliance.

Several legislators from the whole political spectrum have already worked to obtain sufficient support for a ban on the AFD party.

The spy agency's decision could now give this effort a new momentum.

However, the legal obstacles to ban a political party are very high in Germany due to the history of the country.

What does "extremist" mean for German AFD?

Published by: Sean Sinico

