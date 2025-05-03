The American economy added 177,000 stronger jobs than expected in April





Washington CNN –

The long -term labor market Americas continue to challenge expectations even as a result of swirling uncertainty.

The American economy added 177,000 surprisingly solid jobs in April, a slight slowdown in revised downwards of 185,000 gains, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics published on Friday. The April gain was stronger than the average pace of monthly employment growth in the previous three months.

Meanwhile, the unemployment rate was unchanged at 4.2%, a historically low level.

Economists interviewed by the Factseet data company expected the economy only added 135,000 jobs last month, and that the unemployment rate was maintained at 4.2%.

American shares increased on Friday morning as investors digested the report. The DOW increased by 490 points, or 1.2%. The wider S&P 500 increased by 1.15% and the Nasdaq composite heavy in technology has won 1%.

The April Jobs report marks another solid month of employment gains and the continuation of a historical expansion of the labor market, but it is on the context of growing fears of the recession.

Since the implementation of a superb recovery of the pandemic, the labor market has been a pillar of force for the economy. It remains to be seen if this will persist in the level of historically high uncertainty strewn by President Donald Trumps.

Labor secretary, Lori Chavez-Deremer, praised job news on Friday, telling CNNS Pamela Brown, everything in this report in this work was positive. Despite growing Americans concerning a recession, she said, we see no reason that a recession is close.

Meanwhile, Trump again called on the federal reserve to reduce interest rates after the job report.

Strong employment, and many more good news, while billions of dollars flock prices, Trump wrote in an article on Truth Social. Consumers have been waiting for years to see prices drop. No inflation, the Fed should reduce its rate !!!

However, there is no truth to the Trums affirms that there is no inflation. The data published by the Department of Commerce This week have shown that the price for personal consumer expenditure index, the FEDIT favored the inflation gauge increased by 2.3% in March compared to the previous year. It is a slower rate of price increases than February 2.7% increase.

The Fed is faced with a single dilemma on the advisability of reducing interest rates, because inflation remains higher than its 2% objective or to increase rates to accumulate the inflationary impact of Trumps prices.

In addition, major administration policy changes have already been presented in official labor figures: the federal government lost 9,000 jobs last month, down 26,000 since January, the Labor Department reported. Trumps Department of Government Efficiency has reduced jobs and considerably eliminates a multitude of federal agencies. However, the government sector overall, including the State and the premises, increased by 10,000 jobs in April.

We can postpone recession problems to one month, Seema Shah, a global strategist for the management of main assets, said in the comments published on Friday. The labor figures remain very strong, which suggests that there was an impressive degree of resilience in the economy at stake before the price shock.

Many of the same industries that have pumped jobs in the past year continued to do so in April.

The private education and health services sector was the first job creator in April, adding 70,000 jobs last month. Many of these earnings have been motivated by the health care industry, which has contributed 51,000 of these jobs. Hospitals and ambulatory health services providers were the best business creation companies in industry.

The transport and storage industry was in April the second largest job creator in April, expanding the workforce of 29,000. In recent months, the Americans have rushed to buy goods to get ahead of Trumps' prices, which allowed retail sales to get up in March.

Leisure and hospitality also added jobs at a rapid rate last month, increasing employment by 24,000. The industry was a reliable source of employment growth in the past year, but this could be a wider risk of labor markets if people are starting to reduce expenses.

A cooling saving could see discretionary expenses such as eating outside and traveling at the start, said James Knightley, international economist in ING. This indicates the risk of a net slowdown in hiring in the leisure and hospitality sector.

In addition to the federal government, retailers and manufacturers lost jobs in April, reducing 1,800 and 1,000 jobs respectively.

Although the labor market seems to be stable for the moment, the surveys show that employers are in advance on the massive changes in Trump administrations, which does not increase well for hiring.

What seems to be a perfect report shows what could have been for the American economy before the price bite, said on Friday in Gregory Daco, chief economist in Ey-Parthenon. The prices only started to bite later in the month, so that the demand and the impact of employment will be more visible in the May-June data.

The expansion of the workforce is generally an expensive investment for companies, therefore uncertainty from Trumps policies probably gives a break from business leaders. In addition to the frenzied back and forth on prices, which makes it difficult to take into account future costs, companies are also faced with possible reductions in federal funding and workers' shortages due to the employment of immigration.

The share of small businesses planning to create new jobs has decreased sharply in March, according to the latest independent survey of independent companies. The NFIB said in a press release that the last time the job plans were as low, it was April 2024. And its small businesses were waiting for a certain clarity.

The story that heard the business community is that we want to wait and see, said Nathan Sheets, world chief economist at Citigroup. And even if people are optimistic, they will eventually land in a good place, they always want to see what everything will look like, which could weigh on commercial investment.

On Tuesday, the Labor Department said that employers had approximately 7.2 million job opening in March, slightly above a four-year-old reached in September. Economists look at the gauges of the demand for labor for clues to future hiring.

The latest beige book report of federal reserves, a periodic collection of responses to business survey across the country has been riddled with business anecdotes citing uncertainty as a major headache. Many have also pointed out plans to slow down their hiring accordingly.

Many companies provided a break or limit hiring to the future due to the uncertainty of the policy, according to the report, referring to the companies of the Boston Feds district.

A snapshot this week of the American labor market this week by the ADP payroll service provider did not show the same force reflected in the statement of governments. The ADP said employers added that 62,000 jobs in April, well below the 147,000 jobs he reported for March.

On many fronts, the labor market seems to be in great shape, but it has its faults.

Unemployment remains low, employers continue to add jobs at a quick pace and wages continue to exceed inflation. In April, average hourly income increased by 3.8% compared to the previous year, the Department of Labor announced on Friday. It is well above the annual gain of 2.3% for consumer prices, according to the PCE of Mars.

However, Americans who are unemployed find it difficult to find a job. The latest job report has shown that people who have been unemployed for more than 26 weeks and have been looking for a job, increased in April to 1.67 million, the highest level since February 2022.

People also stay longer on unemployment rolls. The number of Americans receiving unemployment services in progress reached 1.91 million during the week ending on April 19, the highest level of Labor, the highest level since November 2021, reported on Thursday. Continuous complaints are reported with a one -week lag.

Although the job report in April confirms that the labor market has not yet been blocked, the combination of trade uncertainty, the reduction in federal workforce and the supply of limited labor is clearly ravages, said Sung Won Sohn, professor of economics at the University of Loyola-Marymount, in a note on Friday. Industries likely to be the most difficult in the coming months include manufacturing, retail, transport, agriculture, hospitality and federal contract services.

For the FED, which should announce its last political decision next week, the resilience of labor markets means that the central bank can continue to resist interest rates while officials are waiting for Trump policies to appear in economic data. The Fed lowers borrowing costs when it is clear that inflation goes towards its 2% objective but also when the labor market vacillates unexpectedly.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2025/05/02/economy/what-to-expect-from-fridays-jobs-report The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos