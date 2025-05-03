



Unlock the White House Watch watch newsletter for free

Your guide on what the second term for Washington, Business and the World means

The leaders of two panels in the congress urged the Securities and Exchange Commission to endanger Chinese groups, including Alibaba, who have military ties that endanger American national security.

John Moolenaar, republican president of the China China Committee, and Rick Scott, republican president of the senatorial aging committee, wrote to the President of the SEC, Paul Atkins, to ask his agency to take measures against 25 Chinese groups listed on American exchanges.

The targets also include the Baidu search engine, the online retail platform JD.com and the popular weibo social media platform.

These entities benefit from the capital of American investors while advancing the strategic objectives of the Chinese Communist Party … supporting military modernization and raw human rights violations, the legislators said in the letter, which was obtained by the Financial Times. They also present an unacceptable risk for American investors.

Moolenaar and Scott said that no matter how much Chinese groups are marketed on the surface, they were finally exploited for state -less state purposes, partly because of the Chinas Civil Military Miller Program which forces Chinese companies to share technology with the peoples' liberation army when they are ordered in Beijing.

The push marks the latest American efforts to counter China and reduce its ability to use American capital, technology and expertise to modernize its soldiers.

The two countries are also involved in a trade war that has exacerbated tensions between Washington and Beijing. On Thursday, the CIA also published two Chinese language videos designed to help them recruit more spies in China.

Moolenaar and Scott said that the extent of CCP control over Chinese companies was systematically hidden from American investors and Chinese law has created unpredictable risks for American investors that improved disclosure cannot mitigate. They added that many companies they cited in their letter were not just opaque but were actively integrated into the Chinese military and surveillance apparatus.

They declared that the SEC had the tools and the authority under the law on foreign companies to suspend exchanges and obliged the outstanding delimitation or by revoking the registration of the titles of Chinese companies which do not adequately protect American investors.

The dry can and must act, Molenaar and Scott wrote.

The objectives include Pony AI, which manufactures an autonomous driving technology, and Hesai, a group of laser sensors that the Pentagon has placed on a list of groups with alleged military links, which the company has denied.

They also include Tencent Music, a streaming platform belonging to Tencent Holdings, which has already been placed on the black list of pentagons. Another group is Daqo New Energy Corp, a Polysilicon producer who has already been put on a black list of the US trade department for having pretended forced work in the Xinjiang.

The legislators said that groups were only a subset of Chinese companies that came to American capital while serving a genocidal dictatorship and our first geostrategic rival.

There were 286 Chinese companies on American exchanges in March, according to the US-Chinese economic and security revision and security commission, which was created by the Congress to investigate the implications of trade in trade and economic relations between the United States and China.

This decision comes as some investors in the United States are concerned that the American-Chinese trade war could transform into a capital war.

This subscription of American investors from several dollars from our main opponent during these many years will now gradually be based on a term, much like our desire to continue to tolerate the commercial practices of Chinas, said Rogerrobinson, former president of the US-Chinese Economic Economic Revision and Security Commission who now directs his own advice.

Atkins, who was sworn in as the president of the dry last month, has not yet announced political movements focused on China. His predecessor, Gary Gensler, has an in -depth examination of titles associated with Beijing.

Recommended

Asked in his confirmation hearing about the guarantee of guaranteeing Chinese groups of American standards, Atkins said: accounting and audit are really crucial obviously for the protection of investors and the capital markets.

In addition to putting pressure on action on Chinese companies in the United States, the China of China in China has increased US financial groups that work or invest in Chinese companies that have allegedly allegedly linked to accusations of human rights violations.

The FT asked for comments from each of the companies.

The Chinese Embassy of Washington said that Beijing has opposed the United States on the concept of national security, using national devices and long-term competence to bring Chinese companies to fall.

We oppose the transformation of trade and technological issues into political weapons, said Liu Pengyu, spokesperson for the embassy.

Friday, the SEC said that Atkins would respond directly to the members of the Congress.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/8d87d093-3fad-4ee0-af16-2f1e835ef286 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos