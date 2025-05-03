Trump plans to reduce 1,200 CIA jobs, other American spy agencies: Report | Donald Trump News





The cuts would take place over several years and would have been completed thanks to reduced hiring as opposed to layoffs.

US President Donald Trumps, the administration, provides for significant personnel reductions in the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and other major US spy units, according to the Washington Post, in a decision considered to be part of his attempt to reduce the main government agencies.

The CIA plans to reduce 1,200 positions, as well as thousands of others in other parts of the American intelligence community, the newspaper reported on Friday.

Members of the Congress were reportedly informed of the planned cuts, which take place over several years and will be accomplished in part thanks to reduced hiring as opposed to layoffs, added the report.

Asked about the report, a spokesman for the agency did not confirm the details, but said that CIA director John Ratcliffe quickly evolves to ensure that CIA workforce responds to the priorities of the national security of administrations.

These movements are part of a holistic strategy to instill the agency with renewed energy, offer managers of the emergence of leaders and better position the CIA to deliver its mission, the spokesman also said.

Ratcliffe, appointed by Trump, who was sworn in as CIA director in January, previously declared to the legislators that, under his management, the agency would produce a insightful, objective analysis and all the sources, would never allow political or personal prejudices to blur our judgment or to infect our products.

We will collect intelligence, in particular human intelligence, in all corners of the globe, as dark or difficult, as well as to carry out a secret action towards the president, to go to the places that no one else can go to do things that no one else can do, he said.

Addressing the CIA officers, he said: if all it looks like what you have registered, then complete and prepare to make a difference. If not, it's time to find a new work line.

In March, the CIA also announced that it would dismiss an indefinite number of subordinate officers as part of the Trumps government reduction policy.

An agency spokesman said that officers with behavioral problems or who were deemed mediocre for intelligence work will be laid off, noting that not everyone is able to manage work pressure.

In February, the CIA also offered acquisitions to certain employees. It was not clear how many employees accepted the offer.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2025/5/3/trump-plans-to-cut-1200-jobs-from-cia-other-us-spy-agencies-report The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos