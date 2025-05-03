Reform UKS Victory is the latest chapter of political sculptures | Local elections 2025





The sculpture of British politics is not new. Disillusionment for the choice provided is not new. The two -party share of the voting was less than four to 70% of the last six elections. Six months ago, the BREXIT Party ranked first with the Liberal Democratic Party for the second time of the EU election. The 2024 general election occupied the lowest two -party share in the modern party system.

What leads to this change? Political scientists talk about the demand and supply of election politics. Voters are demanding, which type of demand and what they want to vote. They do not always get their wishes. The people appearing in the ballot paper are the supply of the election equation. More and more, it is all.

This was clear in the general election, with five candidates in all seats and almost half of them. In this British election, almost everyone could vote in the UK if they wanted. It was not true in the 2024 general election (the place where there was a long agreement between the UK and the Social Democratic Party was not a candidate in some regions, including the ED Milibands Doncaster North Seat).

This was a terrible result of conservatives and labor. Conservative losses are staggered in absolute terms, but labor is equally worse than the starting point.

The reform was a major beneficiary of conservative loss, but the Liberal Democratic Party also stressed that it was also divided into fragments rather than moving with a single block as the voting of the weekly votes collapsed.

The most interest in the polls was to focus on the elections of Runcon and Healthby, but the wafer's thin victory of the reform did not actually give a sense of coming, and the reform simply replaced conservative wholesale in some regions.

In one of the initial declarations, the reforms occupied 49 seats, and the Conservative Party lost 46 of the 56 wins in 2021. In Durham, the reform was controlled by 65 of the 98 seats. It was a very good result for the Nigel Farages Party.

The graph shows the control of the Graph Durham Council that shows the control of the staffards.

But this is more than the story of the rebellion that interferes with the current state. It is a story about deep disillusionment with political parties responsible in British politics for a century. The voters have seen two popular governments. One was recently removed and one did not vote a year ago. Voters are no longer tied to the old loyalty of the class or party, and voters are willing to try something else.

For some people, something else was reform, and as conservative voting crashed at high points in 2021, it was likely to benefit. For others, the LIB DEMS was actually added in 2021, maintaining the pattern in the last three sets of local elections obtained in blue wall seats and local elections. And for small but important groups, the green party gained significant benefits from the starting point of this seat.

Debolization challenges all political parties who win and win at the national level.

To do so, you need a voter association. The Labor Party managed this for 34%of the public voting in 2024, but it was particularly opposed to favorable voting distribution. In other situations, you need a much larger stake.

But voter sculptures are difficult to join together. In the Devon, Tories lost seats for reform on one side, and the other lost Lib Dem. Kemi Badenochs instinct is going after reform vote, but this will not do anything to make voting, counselors and Westminster seats Libs, and Tories also needs them to go to power.

But sculptures also affect other parties. Some parts are built in the coalition reform, and some parts are cheerleaders of the LIZ Truss approach to the retreat of economy, private medical and net zero, and the other parts are advantageous for the government's public ownership, health spending, and the government's intervention.

In such a political environment, sand only needs to be changed a little to change priority and parties.

The fragmentation is here, but that means party support remains unpredictable.

