



Washington – The Government of Rwanda and the Trump administration discuss details of a potential agreement for Kigali to accept deportees from the United States, including Africans and other non -Rwandan nationals, CBS News learned.

Decisions concerning potential financial remuneration for the adoption of deportees and other details would be discussed in the next two weeks, according to a Rwandan official. An American official and Rwandan official have both confirmed the active talks to send deportees from the third American soil to the African nation is.

During a television event of meeting of the cabinet earlier this week, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that he was actively looking for that other countries to accommodate expelled migrants from the United States

“We work with other countries to say:” We want to send you some of the most despicable human beings “, he said when he was sitting alongside President Trump. Rubio added that “further from America, the better”.

Rwanda's arrangements have been reported for the first time by the Washington Post, which also cited the work of the independent journalist Marisa Kabas, who had discovered the recent expulsion of the United States of an Iraqi national in Rwanda.

A Rwandan official told CBS News that the Trump administration had indeed carried out this expulsion, but had not shared additional information on humans. The Rwandan official also told CBS News that Kigali had a unique past experience of manipulation of deportees and cited a agreement with the United Kingdom. The expulsion by the United Kingdom of asylum seekers in 2024 sparked legal and political controversy for the then conservative British government. Immediately after taking office last year, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said that politics was “dead and buried”.

The Trump administration turned to third countries to manage the American influx of migrants and try to expel them. El Salvador has an arrangement with the Trump administration to accept the deportees and to imprison some of them with fees, especially in the notorious of Cecot prison, a decision that led to a wave of legal proceedings. Other countries, including Mexico and Panama, have agreed to accept deportees who are not their own nationals.

Expulsion talks with the State Department are at the same time that the United States is trying to negotiate a peace agreement between Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

In front of the cameras, Rubio also praised Mr. Trump's envoy to Africa, Massad Boulos, who is the stepfather of Tiffany Trump, and said that he had recently sent him to the region. Boulos, who has the title of main advisor for Africa, has publicly talked about his efforts to negotiate mineral agreements of $ 1 billion in the region.

Rubio also said that he had recently supervised the signing of a declaration of peace between the DRC and Rwanda, and said that he hoped to negotiate sustainable permanent peace.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/trump-administration-in-talks-with-rwanda-to-take-deportees-from-u-s/

