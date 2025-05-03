Election results and rising in the UK reflect the damaged voting system | British reform





The sudden collapse of supporting labor witnessed in the Thursday election was probably unexpectedly unexpected. It has been predicted for a long time, but it took several years for multilateral politics to become a reality. The main cause is that all of our winners are all voting systems.

Last year it often provided the majority of the Labor Party, which often conveyed the majority of TORY in the past, so that one -third of the voting was rarely obtained. So whatever mistake, labor still has time to change work. In addition, the turnout is nearly 30%, not 40%, and the story of the revolution of the process of the local election process can be slightly proclaimed.

My main concern is local elections, and there may have been a lot of experience. They will face a steep learning curve to effectively convey. It does not matter the color of your rosette. John Marriottlincoln

After Runcorn's election, voters who love the tone of British policies and reforms will vote for British reforms, and people who are not likely to vote for a kind of reform light are making labor quickly? Turquoise social media advertising and men tell illegal immigrants to voters as a mirror of what is happening to conservatives about the powerful stories of voters to promote Lib Dem and Greens. But the threat of reform is unknown, and Morgan McSweeney will concentrate, and the third and final labor harmony government of my life will convey the previous two basic and necessary Changeas. Michael Woodgatebristol

We need urgently needed proportional results for local, market and other elections, as well as the elections. This is the core mission of MAKE VOTES MATTER, a cross -party organization that campaigns for a fair vote for all members of our society. Currently, only 10 -thirds of the voters chose labor, but the party secured 63%of the House of Representatives, thus securing 100%of its governing power.

Considering 59%of less records, less than a third of the qualified voters actively support the current government. The result is a system that does not effectively represent more than two -thirds of the adult population. It is not democratic and definitely not fair. And fairness. Most British have a natural sense. It is not surprising that some voters turn into frustration more extreme alternatives. The proportional system will only help to develop more merciful, consistent and competent politics without providing fair results.

Winning candidates usually promise to repay voters through their future efforts with a humble promise of service. DAME Andrea Jenkyns instead makes her wishes for asylum to sleep in the tent. To please that thought, it shows the most malicious kind of Schadenfreude. The DAME title will be honored and rejoiced to support many people. IFJENKYNS does not meet the best human standards of Charles King Charles. She must have dignity to withdraw it. MONA SOODSOUTHEND-on-SEA, ESSEX

The main problem that affects voters is poor achievement in educational systems based on poverty, low -wage jobs and academic abilities. Historians will lead to the injuries of Hitler by looking back and comparing the troubles of low -wages or unemployed workers with German workers. Nigel Farage is the best fear of the bass to exploit the nation and further develop his personal power

Blair WOT won. Alastair Wallacebirmingham

Do you have any opinions on what you read in the Guardian today? If you send an email to the letter, it is considered to be published in the letter section.

