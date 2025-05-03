The United States supports $ 3.5 billion in missile sales in Saudi Arabia before Trump's visit





Dubai, the United Arab Emirates (AP) The United States has given initial approval to sell a value of $ 3.5 billion in air-to-air missiles for the Saudi Arabas fighter planes, the last weapon agreement proposed for the region before President Donald Trump's planned trip in the region later this month.

The sale, announced early Saturday, will probably be one of the many announced by Trump during his visit to the kingdom. Saudi Arabia has already said it wanted to invest $ 600 billion in the United States over the next four years, probably to won Trump to choose the kingdom for his first official trip as president. Trump briefly traveled to Italy for Pope Francis' funeral.

Trumps 2017 The trip to Saudi Arabia upset a tradition of modern American presidents in general for the first time in Canada, Mexico or the United Kingdom for their first trip abroad. He also stressed that his administrations closely linked to leaders of the Gulf States rich in oil, because his eponymous real estate company concluded agreements throughout the region.

The sale of weapons implies 1,000 advanced AIM-15C-8 missiles at medium-range, orientation sections and other technical supports. The missiles will be built by RTX Corp of Tucson, Ariz.

The Royal Saudi Air Force has the second F-15 F-15 fleet in the world after the United States

This proposed sale will support the objectives of foreign policy and the objectives of national security in the United States by improving the security of a partner country which contributes to political stability and economic progress in the Gulf region, said the American Defense Security Cooperation Agency in a press release.

The sale offered now goes to the US Congress. Legislators generally weigh on such sales and, in some cases, can block them.

Saudi Arabia has been faced with a meticulous examination of Congress for years, first for having launched a war against the Houthis rebels of Yemens in 2015 which saw the air strikes of the kingdoms killing civilians. Then, a Saudi assassination team killed the Washington Post columnist, Jamal Khashoggi, at the Saudi Consulate of Istanbul in 2018.

The American intelligence community concluded the Saudi crown prince Mohammed Bin Salman, who will probably meet Trump during his visit this month and met President Joe Biden in his mandate, ordered the operation against Khashoggi. The kingdom insists that the prince was not involved in the murder.

Trump has maintained close links with the Gulf States after leaving his duties. Its second administration has already given the initial approval of the Middle East nation rich in Qatar energy to buy eight MQ-9B Reaper armed drones for its soldiers, an estimated purchase of nearly $ 2 billion.

