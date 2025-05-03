



Prince Harry said that in England, the loss of legal challenges for his security means that it is impossible to bring Megan and children safely to England.

Harry thought he would not be able to bring his wife and children Aki and Lilybet to England, and insisted that his father, Wang, could solve this problem.

Image: Prince Harry and Megan. PI: PA Image: Sussexes with your children's Archie and Lilibet. PIC: Alexi Lubomirski

Sussex said in an interview with the BBC News, “I can't see the world to bring my wife and children to the UK at this point.”

“I can come safely in England when I am invited, and my father's hands have a lot of control and ability,” he said.

“Ultimately, all of this can be solved through him by stepping on the side, not the intervention, and the experts can do what they need.”

He added: “That is, all of this has been started by the previous government. Now there is a new government. When people know the facts, I learned that this is a good old -fashioned stitching up.”

Prince lost a challenge to the appeals for home offices against Friday security measures.

In 2020, Meghan made a decision by the executive committee's decision on the protection of Royalty and Public GITURES (Ravec), who decided to downgrade high -level police protection when he retreated from the full -time royal family to move to the United States in the full -time royal mission.

Since then, Duke has argued that the US personal protection team can no longer access the UK information needed to keep his wife and children safe.

During the interview, the prince also wanted “reconciliation” with the kingdom, but the king insisted, “I will not tell me.”

“I will like reconciliation with my family. There is nothing to keep fighting anymore.”

“Life is precious. I don't know how long my father has. He will not tell me because of this security.”

Harry warns that the power of the royal power means that the power of security can be used to “control” family members.

“I set up a new precedent that I have to worry about today's decisions as the next thing that happens, and I set a new precedent that it can be used to control family members by using security, and effectively set up a new precedent that is effectively imprisoned that other family members cannot choose another life.”

“If there is a condition that security is a formal role, I want me and my wife to continue, but I was rejected by Ravec, and I lost my security.

