



In the last three consecutive Saturdays, the negotiators of the United States and Iran met in Oman to engage in talks that are not seen since the Obama administration.

The Iranis asking for sanctions, while the United States seeks to stop the enrichment of Iranium, in particular, in particular, that the Islamic Republic seeks a nuclear weapon.

However, the scheduled meeting of May 3 has been deleted.

“With Omanais and American interlocutors, we decided to postpone the 4th round of talks for logistical and technical reasons,” Iranian Foreign Affairs Abbas Araghchi said on Thursday.

“On the part of Iran, there is no change in our determination to guarantee a negotiated solution … Iran's nuclear program will remain forever peaceful while ensuring that Iranian rights are fully respected,” he added.

New Mee Newsletter: Jerusalem Disputch Register to get the latest ideas and analyzes on Israel-Palestine, alongside Turkey unpacked and other MEE newsletters

Washington, however, challenged the idea that a meeting was planned in the first place.

“The United States has never been confirmed to participate in a fourth cycle of talks anywhere,” the spokesman for the State Department, Tammy Bruce, said on Thursday in response to the Araghchi post.

“The timing and the place there could be one in the sense that it would happen in the near future, but we will not discuss the place or the moment,” she said.

Tactics and tenor adopted by the United States in recent days have probably led at that time.

“I think there are real disturbing indications accompanying the postponement of negotiations. Iran reports indicate that it may not only be logistical obstacles, but a change in the American position that has led to a delay,” said Ryan Costello, political director of the American Iranian Council (Niac).

Maximum pressure

Earlier this week, American sellers sanctioned the sellers of Iranian petrochemicals and a buyer “who generated hundreds of millions of illicit funds for Irans destabilization activities,” said the announcement.

Thursday, President Donald Trump took his verification platform with this message: “Alert: all Iranian petroleum purchases, or petrochemical products, must stop, now! Any country or person who buys an amount of oil or Iran petrochemistry will be subjected, immediately, secondary sanctions. They will not be authorized to do business with the United States of America, form or form shape.”

Friday, the Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth wrote on X: “Message to Iran: we see your deadly support for the Houthis. We know exactly what you are doing. You know very well what the American army is capable and you have been warned. You will pay the consequence at the time and instead of our choice.”

For 49 consecutive days, the United States bombed more than 1,000 sites in Yemen, because it targets the Houthis for its naval blockade in the Red Sea, which, according to them, is in response to the continuous war of Israel in Gaza.

However, we did not know what the timing of the Hegseth post meant, but it is criticizing, given a few recent laps in the national security protocol. He can very well play the bad cop routine, which Trump frequently adopts in public, for domestic perspective.

In private, Trump was the one who sought to initiate the talks by sending a letter to the Iranian chief of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

And on the ground, the so-called “sent from Trump to everything” Steve Witkoff has already spoken of more “verification” measures in terms of Iranian nuclear program rather than adopting a maximalist approach, which could remove Tehran and scuttle the chances of a Brandisse transaction.

But to confuse things more, Witkoff shared the hegseth position on Friday.

“There is the connective tissue between sanctions, diplomacy and military options. The United States uses the full foreign policy tool to counter the threat of Islamic republics,” Mosro Isfahani, a researcher for national democracy in Iran, told Mee Khosro Isfahani.

Nuclear

In Iran, to a national and regional audience, the quasi-direct for discussions with the recognition and legitimacy of the Allies, Hezbollah and Bashar al-Assad, were largely neutralized.

Isfahani said Tehran may have been trying to get too long for too little.

“The Islamic Republic has entered the talks with the illusion that it could dump the United States in rubber another bad affair, a JCPOA 2.0, without making significant concessions,” he told me.

The JCPOA is the complete action plan, commonly known as the Iranian Nuclear Agreement of Obama 2015 from which Trump retired in 2018.

Last month, Araghchi said the JCPOA was “no longer good for us” and “[Trump]Also does not want another JCPOA. “”

Iran is the second after Russia facing paralyzing American sanctions. He has long argued that he was not looking for a nuclear bomb, with Khamenei saying in 2019 that such weapons are “prohibited under Islamic law”.

But Iran currently enriches uranium with a threshold of 60%, just unless the quality of the weapons, including using advanced centrifuge conceptions to the installation of deeply buried enrichite enrichment, has shown a niac information sheet.

Friday, Secretary of State Marco Rubio reiterated the request that Iran renounces any enrichment of any purpose whatsoever.

“This is an approach that failed dating from the Bush-Cheney administration,” Costello told Mee.

“If it's just the posture, the talks will probably continue and advance. But if it is the American background line, the war is more likely than an agreement, and the road to come will be very difficult.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.middleeasteye.net/news/why-have-us-iran-talks-oman-been-stalled The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos