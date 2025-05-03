



A senior judge who worked in the United Nations, as well as the Uganda High Court, was sentenced to six years and four months in prison after being convicted of being a slave to work as a maid in the UK.

Oxford Crown Court found that Lydia Mugabe “used her” to use her status for a young Uganda woman in the most serious way. “

Judge convicted in accordance with the modern slave law

The prosecution said Mugambe was deceived by a young Uganda woman to move to England in 2022 and to move to England to work as a maid and provide childcare. MUGAMBE was studying a Ph.D. at the University of Oxford.

MUGAMBE was also lying in a visa application with a conspiracy with the Uganda deputy director of London, John Leonard Mugerwa, and took the victim to England.

The judge was convicted on March 4th. Promoting violations of the British immigration law, promoting travel in views of exploitation, forcing someone to work, and threatening witnesses after trial.

Two of the charges were made according to the British modern slave system.

Lydia Mugambe was in jail for six years and four months in Ukimage. Thames Valley Police/Pa Media/DPA/Picture Alliance Victims what did you say about her treatment?

On Friday, Judge David Poston called it “very sad event,” and pointed out Mugambe's legal achievements included working to protect human rights.

“You haven't seen any regrets for your actions. Instead, you will continue to be afraid of unintentionally and fear to describe yourself as a victim,” FEXTON said.

According to a written statement read in the court, the victim reported that he lived in “almost constant fear.”

Because of the powerful location of Mugambe in Uganda, she said she couldn't return to the country and was afraid that she could never see her again.

Edit: ZAC CRELLIN

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dw.com/en/uk-court-jails-ugandan-judge-over-slavery-conviction/a-72421229 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos