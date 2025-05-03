The US State Department approves the sale of F-16 training, support services for Ukraine





The US State Department has approved up to $ 310.5 million in F-16 training and support services for Ukraine, reporting continuous support for the White House for kyiv.

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency has confirmed the news in an official declaration, noting that Ukraine had requested “equipment and services in support of its F-16 plane”.

Equipment and services include “modifications and upgrades of planes; training of staff related to operating, maintenance and support for labor; spare parts”. The decision still needs a signaling of the congress.

The proposed sale will improve the security of Ukraine, because it was “a force for political stability and economic progress in Europe”.

In addition, the sale will improve “the ability of Ukraines to respond to current and future threats, ensuring that its pilots are actually trained” and contribute to “global modernization of Ukraine Air Force”.

Ukraine recently received an expedition from F-16 Fighter Jets in March 2025. In April, the United States also announced that more hunting jets were in preparation for the transfer to Ukraine.

Several countries, including Belgium, Denmark, the Netherlands and Norway, have brought fighter planes and training to strengthen Ukraine's defense efforts.

F-16s are used in offensive and defensive operations. The plane was used to intercept Russian missiles and drones during air strikes against Ukraine. They could also be deployed to launch missiles and bombs at Russian positions along the front line.

