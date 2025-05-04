



We have spoken to American retailers who do not sell on electronic commerce websites, which means that they have their own stores or are suppliers of Walmart, Target, etc. These companies also panic because many of them have complex supply chains in China and cannot easily move their manufacturing operations to other countries.

From what we have seen, retailers generally have inventory stocks which should last at least in the coming months in the United States already. If the prices are not just about an acceptable level, however, shortages will start to become much more apparent, perhaps in summer or early fall, depending on the preparation of individual stores. American retailers of ornaments and Christmas toys, for example, are really concerned at the moment even if the holidays are seven months old. Maybe December is when some American consumers will eventually discover the impacts of these policies!

Would it be possible for Trump to give an exception to Amazon for prices and not other retailers? Could he do this without anyone knowing it?

Even if Trump was to spare Amazon with his prices, it would be quite difficult logistically. The Amazon market has millions of third-party sellers who each operate their own companies, and they are responsible for the introduction of goods in the United States and cleaning the customs process. But Trump could offer Amazon and other retailers tax alternatives, grants or other economic advantages to help compensate for the impacts of prices. This has not yet occurred, but there would have been discussions between officials of the Trump administration to give farmers subsidies from American farmers.

What percentage of sellers on Amazon imported goods from China?

It is difficult to say how many Amazon sellers import things from China, but estimates suggest that more than 50% of Amazon's best -selling independent merchants are based in China.

Are there in fact enough personalized agents to verify that things imported from other countries are not from China? If so, how will they do that?

Trump's prices will certainly extend the capacities of customs and the protection of American borders (CBP) to inspect the packages and where the goods come from inside. The American postal service has in fact ceased to accept the packages of China for about a day earlier this year, because they were so exceeded when Trump first tried to finish minimis overnight. His administration then delayed policy for several weeks, giving CBP for more time to prepare.

How did the tariff situation affect real suppliers manufacturing products?

The factories in China are hardly affected by the prices, and some plan to dismiss workers. They all want to rotate on other markets such as Brazil, Russia and the European Union, but the reality is that consumers in these regions simply do not have as much income available as the Americans. The factories will be able to compensate for some of their sales, but these alternative markets will also be hypercompetty.

Do owners of small businesses say they are injured because of the prices, so who wins here?

Honestly, we can think of very few games that win here, at least right now. Even if you want to make in the United States, you will certainly have to import machines and raw materials from China or another country country, you will also have to pay these new prices. A winner, perhaps, is the environment. Higher prices will likely lead to less purchase of people, and this could be a time when consumers are starting to think about their consumption habits. But if that happens, it will also be bad news for the American economy.

And if Chinese products are sold to a third party (like Canada), then covered in the United States, would Trump discover it?

It would be an example of pricing and is illegal. Going through an intermediate country in this way is known as “transbritation” and this occurs from time to time, but if a manufacturer or a retailer is caught, it can be subject to fairly high fines.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wired.com/story/tariffs-temu-shein-trump-de-minimis/

