Israel, in the United States, in talks to resume aid deliveries to Gaza, famine is looming, according to sources, with a possible announcement in the coming days

The United States and Israeli officials discuss a mechanism to provide assistance to Gaza that bypasses Hamas, an Israeli source familiar with the issue and a State Department official told CNN. The official said that an ad could be made in the coming days.

The initiative to provide aid comes as a total Israeli blockage of aid to the Palestinian enclave approaches his third month, and after US President Donald Trump told the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the end of last month that we became good in Gaza.

The work delivery mechanism would make it possible to reach the Palestinian population with guarantees to ensure that it is not diverted by Hamas or Islamic jihad, according to a spokesperson for the State Department.

An unnamed private foundation would manage the aid mechanism and the delivery of humanitarian supplies in Gaza, the spokesman said.

Guarantees are finally in place. Israel remains safe, empty Hamas and Gazans having access to critical aid, said the spokesperson, adding that the mechanism helps make the president’s commitment to Gaza. The spokesperson described the project as an element of creative thought but has provided no details on how it would work in the besieged enclave.

The United States expects the United Nations and international aid organizations to work with the framework of the foundation mechanism to ensure that supplies do not reach Hamas, the spokesman said.

Axios initially reported on Saturday that the United States, Israel and representatives of a new international foundation were close to an agreement on how to return to the aid, citing two Israeli and American anonymous sources

The Israeli source that spoke to CNN would not say if an agreement was imminent.

For two months, Israel made a total seat of Gaza, refusing to authorize in a single truck of humanitarian aid or commercial goods during the longest period, Israel imposed such a total blockage.

Israel says he cut the entry of humanitarian aid to put Hamas to free up the hostages. But international organizations claim that its actions violate international law, some accusing Israel of using famine as a war weapon a war crime.

While responding to journalists at the end of last month, Trump was asked if the subject of Gaza help had appeared during his recent conversation with Netanyahu.

Gaza came, replied Trump. And I said: we have to be good in Gaza because people are these people suffer.

There is a very great need for drugs, food and medicine. Took care of this, he said.

At the end of last year, before the total Israeli blocking of Gaza, the integrated classification of the food security phase (IPC) warned that the risk of famine persists throughout the territory, providing that 16% of the population would be in famine by April.

Dr. Ahmad al-Farra, head of the pediatric department of Nasser Medical Complex in Gaza, warned on Saturday that an imminent health disaster threatened the lives of hundreds of thousands in the enclave.

We are faced with the danger of a massive wave of deaths due to malnutrition if the current humanitarian crisis continues without addressed, he told CNN.

Earlier on Saturday, Janan Saleh Al-Sakkafi, two months old, died due to malnutrition at Al-Randi hospital, said Dr. Munir Al Barsh, Director General of the Ministry of Health in Gaza.

The World Food Program says that it is ready to increase enough assistance to Gaza to feed the entire population by about two million for up to two months. UNRWA, the main United Nations agency supporting the Palestinians, said that it had nearly 3,000 trucks filled with aid while waiting to cross Gaza. The two need Israel to lift his blockade to get this help.

Netanyahu undergoes intense pressure from the far -right members of his fragile governance coalition to continue fighting in Gaza and retaining aid as a means of pressure against Hamas.

Last month, the Minister of Defense, Israel Katz said that his government was working on a mechanism through civilian companies to distribute humanitarian aid to Gaza at a subsequent stage, causing a serious reaction of extremist politicians.

As long as our hostages languish in tunnels, there is absolutely no reason for even a single gram of food or aid to enter Gaza, said Minister of National Security Itamar Ben Gvir at the time.

Katz then said that no humanitarian aid should enter Gaza.

In early April, COGAT, the Israeli agency which manages policy for the Palestinian territories and the stream of aid in the band, announced a new authorization mechanism designed to prevent the infiltration of Hamas in humanitarian organizations.

The mechanism is designed to support aid organizations, improve surveillance and responsibility and guarantee that the aid reaches the civilian population in need, rather than being diverted and stolen by Hamas, he said, without giving details on the moment when it is implemented.

CNNS Ibrahim Dahman contributed to this report.

