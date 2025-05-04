The British local elections conveyed the record fragmentation of voting.





If there was something like a living victory in a local election, it can be argued that the reform was easily won in 2025. Of the 1,641 seats available, NIGEL FARAGES PARTY has fallen more than 41%. The Liberal Democratic Party ranked second with 370 (net profit 163). Overall, only one -quarter seats went to two major political parties.

Looking at the results of the ward level, the voting pattern of 2025 is very different from what you can see in other local elections. It is clear that the election has broken the degree of fragmentation that is far from the dominance of two parties who dominated British politics over the last century.

There are many ways to measure this. One way is to see a two -party ballot share. This occurs when voters can choose to choose more parties when voters can choose to vote. As a result of analyzing 1,282 wards in local elections in 2025, the average two -party ballot share is only 36.8%. It is the lowest since the Labor Party has become a major party. In fact, it was not 50%lower than before, and 2025 is much lower than 20 points than the previous record of 56.9%set in 2013 when UKIP performed well.

Conservative + labor vote is a stake in 80 years of local elections

How did the combined voting share of conservatives and labor have changed for 80 years? Election Center, CC by-SA

Another way is to look at the voting share of each ward. If that is high, it means that most people gather around a single party by voting, while low winner voting share means that a person has been elected with low levels of support from voters. The first post -election system requires a large number of votes and only a plurality of votes, not many.

We get voting rights in 80 years of local elections

Voting share by the winning company for 80 years. Election Center, CC by-ND

Again, 2025 is the lowest in similar history. The average winner's voting share was only 40.7%, which did not vote for a party where three out of five won. The most similar year was that the UKIPS was popular in 2013 and 2014, so it was a announcement that the conservative party would win the 2015 general election. Reform was a person who occupied most of the local residents. It was labor in the 2024 general election. However, this was the first time that the average victory party stock price fell for less than 40% in the general election for 30 years in July 2024.

We can also observe fragmentation by using the majority that the winners have secured. The average number of victories was only 11.6%in the 2025 local elections. In 2005 and 2013, we broke the lowest record since 1914.

Most of the scale over 80 years of local elections

Many of them were secured by the winning party over the 80 -year local elections. Election Center, CC by-ND

The final method considers the ENEP valid at the ward level. This bill calculates how many political parties have affected the results. This indicates that high numbers have a significant voting share, and the low figures indicate that most people vote for a single party.

It is not surprising to see the highest average ENEP in the 2025 local elections as 3.35. In 2013, this figure was more than 3 points, as in 3.02.

Effective number of people over 80 years of local elections

The number of people who affect elections in local elections for 80 years. Election Center, CC by-ND Long-term Trends

I have been talking about the sculpture of British election politics for a long time. It was the subject of a doctoral dissertation that began writing seven years ago (at least in earnest). It is not a new phenomenon. But the shape has been transformed over the years with its influence. We know that attachment to political parties is weakened and worsened by election shocks. We know that it makes the election more competitive but reduces the turnout.

The British election system is intended to produce decisive governments at any level, which tends to focus on two major political parties. This means that conservatives and labor have long received the overwhelming majority of all votes, and after that they have won almost all seats. That time seems to be over. First of all, the general election was released and now it was at the regional level.

