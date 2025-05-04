Houthis show persistence in the middle of the American strikes in progress





The Houthis supported by Iran have shown that they are resilients despite a month and a half of US air strikes, following the three long -range missiles pulled on Israel on Friday and Saturday. The terrorist group is currently facing attacks by two American aircraft carriers.

The conflict involving Israel, the Houthis and the United States also have ramifications through the Middle East and have an impact on American and Israeli policy.

The fact that Houthis tolerate and continue to target the areas in Israel illustrates the difficulty that Israel and the United States could have against Iran.

Recent reports indicate that the United States will sell Air-Air missiles from Saudi Arabia, and it is perhaps the beginning of a certain number of new sales of arms in the kingdom, which is relevant because Saudi Arabia observes current Houthi actions and seeks to learn the lessons of the conflict. The Saudis fought the Houthis between 2015 and 2020, and they were unable to defeat the group.

The situation probably offers information in the United States as well. The Saudis have used war planes and weapons systems acquired in the United States in their campaign. Despite the reconciliation of Saudi Iran which began in 2023, the Saudis will want more weapons to improve their armed forces in the face of any new Iranian threat or other threat in the region. Newly recruited fighters who joined a Houthi military force intended to be sent to fight to support the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, in March during a parade in Sanaa, Yémen, on December 2, 2023. (Credit: Reuters / Khaled Abdullah)

The water highlights Houthis, Israel Conflict

On Saturday, the media of the United Arab Emirates, Al-Aain, underlined the Houthis, featuring a title on a new missile attack against Israel. The Houthis launched the strike on the center of Israel around 6:25 am on May 3, triggering sirens in the Jerusalem region and parts of the center of Israel.

This follows the launch of the Houthis of two long -range missiles in northern Israel. Al-Ain noted that “the attack is an indication of an escalation in the attacks carried out by the Yemeni Houthi militias against Israeli targets since the outbreak of the war in Gaza.”

The capacity of Houthis to launch so many missiles in two days is to raise the eyebrows. Al-Ain wrote that “This is the second attack of the genre in just a few hours. The Israeli army previously announced on Friday that it had intercepted two missiles in 12 hours, launched from Yemen to Israeli territory during an attack officially claimed by the Houthi group Ansar Allah. ”

The Gulf States watch carefully.

If the United States cannot neutralize Houthis, then how will the United States defeat Iran in a kind of air strikes? There are limits of air power. It turns out that air power alone may not be sufficient to defeat or dissuade the Houthis. Israel also launched air strikes on the Houthis in 2024, but the strikes had little effect.

In many cases, strikes on the Houthis seem to continue to target the same areas again and again. The port of Ras Issa would have been targeted in strikes. The media also reports that the Houthis have prevented ships from leaving this port, apparently trying to hold ships hostage to avoid more air strikes.

Maritime commercial operations of the United Kingdom (UKMTO) report that the ships with a valid verification and inspection mechanism for Yemen) “The authorization has refused to leave.

Al-Ain Media added that “during this time, the Saba news agency affiliated in Houth-Affiliée reported that air strikes had been launched in the early hours of Saturday morning, targeting the sites of the Hashish district of Bani, the governor of Sanaa and the strikes of Khab Wa Ash Sha'af of the Governor of Al Jawf, attributing strikes in the United States.”

More than 1,000 objectives have been achieved since the start of the American operation on March 15.

