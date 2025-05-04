Second American military zone along the border with Mexico installed to dissuade migrants | Donald Trump News





The government claims that the 100 km Texas National Defense Region takes place in the east of the Texas-New Mexico border in El Paso.

The American army created a second military area along the border with Mexico, adding an area in Texas where troops can temporarily have migrants or intruders, following another newly designated area in New Mexico last month.

The announcement of a new military camp comes when President Donald Trump has launched an aggressive anti-immigration repression since he entered into office, increasing troops on the southern border and committing to expel millions of people from the United States.

Some of the people deported by the Trump administration have included American citizens.

The US military said late Thursday that it had created the Texas National Defense Region in a 100-kilometer band (63 miles) towards the Texas-New Mexico border in El Paso.

According to the Pentagon, American troops can hold migrants in the areas, and prisoners will then be given to customs and protection of American borders (CBP) or to other civil law officials, which maintains competence on illegal border crossings.

In April, the Trump administration appointed a band of 18 meters wide and 270 km long (60 feet out of 170 miles) along the base of the New Mexico as a national defense zone.

In total, 82 migrants have so far been charged for crossing the military zone of New Mexico, according to the Office of American Lawyers. American troops have owned any of them and were treated by CBP officials.

The military areas are intended to allow the Trump administration to use its military forces to hold migrants without invoking the 1807 insurrection law which allows a president to deploy the American army only to suppress events such as civil disorder.

About 11,900 American troops are currently parked on the border with Mexico. According to government data, the number of migrants captured illegally crossing in the United States in March fell to the lowest level ever recorded.

Texas Governor Gregg Abbott, a republican, published photos of a barrier construction on Thursday by razor wire on the border, saying that Texas continues to work with the Trump administration to stop illegal immigration.

Since 2021, Abbott has deployed the National States Guard and the border security police.

However, the governor of New Mexico Michelle Lujan Grisham opposed what she called an expulsion buffer area in her state.

In a March position on social networks, the Democrat described this to waste resources and military staff, especially when migrant passages have been the lowest in decades.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2025/5/3/second-us-military-zone-along-border-with-mexico-set-up-to-deter-migrants The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos