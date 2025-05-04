Iran reaffirms the enrichment rights of uranium as more and more American talks are delayed | Nuclear energy news





The Minister of Foreign Affairs Araghchi insists that Irans' nuclear activities are of a civil nature.

Iran has defended its right to enrich uranium, doubling a long-standing position while the next series of nuclear negotiations with the United States in Oman has been suddenly delayed.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Abbas Araghchi, went to social networks on Saturday to declare that Iran has the right to have the complete nuclear fuel cycle, referring to the membership of the countries to the Treaty of Nuclear Non-Proliferation (TNP).

He added that there are several members of the TNP who enrich uranium while completely rejecting nuclear weapons, stressing the argument of Irans according to which its nuclear activities are of a civil nature.

The maximalist positioning and incendiary rhetoric do not reach anything, except by eroding the chances of success, added Araghchi, in reference to the American position according to which Iran must stop all the enrichment activities.

In an interview on Thursday with Fox News, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio urged Iran to stop its enrichment efforts, arguing, the only countries in the world that enrich uranium are those with nuclear weapons. However, countries like Germany, Japan and Brazil also lead to enrichment without having nuclear arsenals.

The comments come after a fourth round of indirect talks between Washington and Tehran, initially scheduled for Saturday, has been postponed.

I generally refrain from disseminating arguments on key negotiation elements through the media.

What I will say is that the repetition of lies will not change the basic facts. As a founding signatory of the TNP, Iran has the right to have the complete nuclear fuel cycle. In addition, there

Abbas Arabhchi (@Araghchi) May 2, 2025

Oman, acting as a mediator, cited logistical reasons for delay. A new date remains unconfirmed, an Iranian official saying to the reuters news agency that it would depend on the American approach.

The reverse follows a new wave of American sanctions related to Irans oil sales and continuous support for the Houthis Yemens rebels. Tehran replied by accusing Washington of having sent contradictory messages that have undermined diplomacy.

France added to uncertainty earlier this week when the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jean-Noel Barrot, said that Iran was about to acquire nuclear weapons an accusation of Tehran rejected as simply absurd.

Iran, which insists that it does not seek a bomb, has always maintained its nuclear program in accordance with the surveillance of IAEA.

Araghchi reiterated that Irans' right to enrich was not negotiable, even if the head of the IAEA, Rafael Grossi, suggested on Wednesday that any material enriched in Iran could be dissolved or exported if an agreement was concluded.

The diplomatic impasse comes as the global powers weigh if significant progress can still be made to relaunch the 2015 nuclear agreement negotiated by the world powers, which collapsed after the United States, by virtue of the first presidential term of Donald Trump, abandoned him unilaterally in 2018.

The 2015 Agreement, known as the Common Complete Action Plan (JCPOA), saw Iran reduce its nuclear program in exchange for the relief of sanctions.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2025/5/3/iran-reasserts-uranium-enrichment-rights-as-further-us-talks-delayed The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos