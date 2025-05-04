



The Prime Minister of Yemens was internationally recognized, the government resigned in the midst of political unrest.

Israel intercepted a missile from Yemen, the third attack of this type of Houthi forces in a period of 24 hours, while the United States continues daily attacks against the country.

The Israeli army confirmed on Saturday that it had activated air raid sirens in certain parts of the country after the launch of the missiles.

No major injury or damage has been reported. Houthi spokesperson Yahya Saree claimed the responsibility of the attack, describing it as a response to Israeli operations in Gaza.

The Houthis have increasingly targeted Israel and sea routes in the Red Sea, declaring that their actions are acts of solidarity with the Palestinians while Israel continues his assault against Gaza and the occupied West Bank.

The Houthis did not conduct attacks during the ceasefire in Gaza earlier this year until Israel blocked all the aid in the besieged enclave in early March and followed with a complete recovery of the war.

Meanwhile, the Al Masirah TV affiliated in Houth-Affilié reported on Saturday that the United States had launched two air raids on Yemens Kamaran Island and the ASALIF district in the port city of Hodeidah.

The new attacks occur a day after the same media has brought in seven American attacks against the oil port of Ras Isa in the AS-Salif district in Hodeidah. The last month, Aus strikes the same Portkilled at least 80 people and injured 150 in one of the deadliest attacks in the country by US forces.

The United States has also accelerated its air campaign in Yemen, launching its largest military operations in the Middle East since President Donald Trump took office in January.

The American forces claim to have struck Houthis posts, however, there have been many civilian victims.

The civil record of American strikes draws an increasing alarm. Airwars of monitors based in the United Kingdom reported that between 27 and 55 civilians had been killed in March only. April deaths should be higher.

Houthi sources say that at least 68 African migrants died in a single night strike on Monday, with additional victims reported around the capital.

The Prime Minister of Yemens resigns

As the conflict intensifies, political instability increases in Yemen.

Ahmed Awad Bin Mubarak, the Prime Minister of the internationally recognized government, announced his resignation on Saturday, citing persistent challenges, including his inability to reshape the cabinet.

The initiates of the government said that a power struggle with the head of the presidential council Rashad al-Alimi had sparked the departure of Mubaraks.

In the hours following the announcement, the presidential council appointed the Minister of Finance Salem Saleh Bin Braik as Prime Minister, according to the Saba news agency managed by the State. The Council also appointed Bin Mubarak as an advisor to the leader organization, without responding to its claims.

Mubaraks' political career has been closely linked to the longtime war in Yemen. He took importance after being removed by Houthi fighters in 2015 when he was chief of staff to the president of the time, Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi.

A large part of the international community does not recognize the Houthis, also known as Ansar Allah (supporters of God), even if the group aligned by armed Iran controls most parts of Yemen, including the capital, Sanaa and some of the Western and North regions close to Saudi Arabia.

