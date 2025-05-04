Trump offers to deploy American troops in Mexico to fight against drug cartels





The head of Mexico Mexico said on Saturday that she had rejected an offer from President Trump to send troops to his country to combat drug cartels.

Speaking during a public event, President Claudia Sheinbaum confirmed a report published on Friday in the Wall Street Journal which said that Trump had put pressure on Mexico to allow greater American military involvement in the drug war.

It's true, said Sheinbaum. She said that during some private calls with the American leader in recent months, Trump said: How can we help you fight drug trafficking? I propose that the United States army enters to help you.

Sheinbaum said she had rejected her proposal, saying: No, President Trump, our territory is inalienable, sovereignty is inalienable. … We can collaborate, we can work together, but with you on your territory and we in ours. We can share information, but we will never accept the presence of the American army on our territory.

This remains an extremely sensitive subject for Mexicans, given the previous military occupations of the United States and the strong feeling of nationalism that has resulted

-Gustavo A. Flores-Macas, Professor of Cornell University

A declaration published by the White House on Saturday said that Sheinbaum and Trump had worked closely to reach the safest southwest border in history, but that it was not directly addressed to its comments on American forces in Mexico.

The president has been clear that Mexico must make more fights of these gangs and cartels and that the United States is ready to help and extend the already close cooperation between our two countries, according to the press release.

Since Trump returned to the White House in January, his administration has increased the flights of CIA surveillance drones over Mexico, officially designated drug cartels as foreign terrorist groups and has repeatedly made the possibility of deploying troops to combat organized crime. He massaged American troops on the north side of the American border with Mexico to repress unauthorized immigration and drug addict.

Mexico is mainly led by cartels, said Trump earlier this year, insisting that the United States should wage war for them.

Sheinbaum rejected the characterization of Trump that Mexico is under the domination of the cartel and promised to defend the sovereignty of its nations against violations by land, sea or air.

But the latest comments from the Mexican presidents confirm that Mexico remains under intense pressure from Washington to accept greater American involvement in the anti-drug fight, noted Gustavo A. Flores-Macas, professor of government at Cornell University.

This remains an extremely sensitive subject for the Mexicans, given the previous military occupations of the United States and the strong feeling of nationalism that resulted, wrote Flores-Macas by e-mail.

This gives Sheinbaum little room to maneuver while Trump continues to insist on sending American troops south of the border. The Mexican government would be wise to take the threat of the United States's unilateral strikes against cartels, while clearly indicating to the White House that the costs in terms of economy, security and migration would be steep, Flores-Macias wrote.

Unilateral strikes from the United States, according to experts, could lead to Mexico's obligation to take reprisal measures, such as the reduction in bilateral cooperation on key issues such as security and immigration. American attacks that lead to civilian victims could even force Mexico to reduce diplomatic links with its main trading partner.

No administration in the modern era has adopted an as militarist approach in Mexico, an American ally that Trump blames to have produced fentanyl which killed hundreds of thousands of Americans.

Trumps Stance Upende The recent American policy, which has emphasized the strengthening of the rule of law in Mexico, and disagrees with the security strategy of Mexico, which has moved away from the kind of ferocious confrontations of the cartel which led record levels of bloodshed.

Trumps the fixation on organized crime in Mexico has put Sheinbaum in a difficult position. She tried to appease it to try to avoid potentially catastrophic prices that he threatened unless Mexico is raging on fentanyl traffic. She sent thousands of troops from the National Guard to fortify the northern border and transferred dozens of suspect members of the Cartel in the United States

But she also had to show the other Mexicans that she defends national sovereignty. Since Trump took office in January, nationalism has increased here.

On Tiktok, users demanded a boycott of American products, spinning by pouring Coca Cola into the sewers. Companies have adopted the red, green and white of the Mexican flag in advertising campaigns.

An American unilateral attack, a certain fear, could return Mexican policy to the trend of the Gringo which was once widespread among Mexican politicians. But the official spill in the United States has generally decreased in recent years, as economic, cultural and other United States has strengthened and millions of Mexicans have emigrated to the United States.

Shipments to Mexico in Mexico Mexican ancestry in the United States now exceed more than $ 60 billion per year, including a key pillar of the Mexican economy.

Patrick J. McDonnell and Cecilia Schez Vidal in Mexico City and Michael Wilner in Washington contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.latimes.com/world-nation/story/2025-05-03/trump-wants-to-send-u-s-troops-into-mexico-to-fight-drug-cartels-sheinbaum-says The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos