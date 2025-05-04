



This detention center in Yemen holding African migrants was affected by an air strike on April 28. It is located in Saada in the northern country. According to the Houthis, at least 68 of the migrants were killed, a militant group supported by Iran which controls northern Yemen. Times could not independently check that the building was a migrant center, or that the dead and the injured were all migrants. The Houthis said it was an American strike. The United States said it was aware of the strike and civilian victims, but that it had not confirmed or denied involving the attack. Times analyzed satellite imagery, photos and videos of the consequences of strikes and spoke to arms experts. We found that at least three GBU-39 bombs made in the United States were used in the attack, suggesting that the United States has probably bombed. The ammunition destroyed the building with 4,800 square feet, where the media led by Houthi said that 115 migrants had been detained. The Trump administration has carried out an intense bombing campaign against the Houthis since mid-March. The objective indicated is to put pressure on the Houthis to stop their attacks on Israel and the ships shipped international in the Red Sea, where they caused major commercial disturbances. Independent monitors say that civilian victims are increasing and that US officials provide few details on strikes or their targets. While Israel has GBU-39, nothing indicates that they bombed Yemen at the time. The situation in Yemen is also opaque. The Houthis are qualified in propaganda and have restricted independent journalists and the public to share videos and photos online. From the strike of April 28 in Saada, the Houthis published images which showed bomb craters on the site, which, according to arms experts, conforms to an explosion of GBU-39, and the photos show debris of a weapon on the site. Among the debris, there is the tail orientation system of a GBU-39, a 250 pound bomb designed and made in the United States. The Yemen Executive Mine Action Center, an organization of demining, was on the scene, in search of remains of ammunition. The group is linked to the government led by Houthy and has already been funded by the United Nations. They shared other GBU-39 parts which were arranged near the destroyed detention center. In this photo, two parts that keep the bombs rocket are visible, indicating that at least two GBU-39 exploded on the site. In one of the craters, they found an integrated circular object underground, which is the basis of a rocket well with a bolt. Weapons experts told Times The Fuze Well part of a GBU-39 bomb. Experts said the extent of destruction also shows that several ammunition has been used. It was not the first time that the Saada detention center has been affected in recent years. Dozens of people were killed in January 2022 when a military coalition led by Saudi Arabia supported by the United States launched an air strike on another building in the center, about 100 meters from the building struck on April 28. In a statement to the Times, said a defense official, the central command of the United States is aware of the statements of civilian victims linked to the United States US strikes, and we take these claims very seriously. We are currently carrying out our assessment and the investigation into battle damage to these complaints. They did not answer specific questions to find out if they hit the detention center and, in the affirmative, what their target was.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/video/world/middleeast/100000010137049/us-bombing-yemen-migrant-shelter.html

