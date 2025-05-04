Europe turns its back on America: the American tourism industry has hit the boycott and profits to collapse





In a word, European travelers avoid American destinations, signaling the dissatisfaction of American policies. March 2025 saw a 17% drop in European tourists visiting the United States, which has an impact on the economy. The leaders in the travel industry like Accor and Travelers around the world bring back significant decreases in reservations in Europe. The slowdown is widely attributed to Trump policies, which are perceived as hostile by many Europeans.

Donald Trump's return to the White House sparked significant diplomatic and social reactions, in particular affecting one of the economic pillars of the United States: tourism. An increasing number of Europeans choose to avoid American destinations, signaling a silent but deep rejection of the current administration. This trend has not only an impact on travel, but also raises questions about international relations and the image of the United States abroad. While we deepen this phenomenon, we will explore the data, the voices of the leaders in the travel industry and the long -term potential effects on the American economy.

Lowering tourism: 17% less European visitors in March

Statistics are undeniable. In March 2025, the number of tourists from Western Europe who spent at least one night in the United States dropped by 17% compared to the same period in 2024, according to the International Trade Administration (ITA). This drop is particularly worrying because the tourism industry contributes to around 2.5% to American GDP. The decrease is not limited to Europeans; Overall, the total number of foreign visitors to the United States fell 12% in March, marking the largest decline in the post-pandemic period of 2021.

This disturbing slowdown indicates a change in global travel preferences and reflects broader economic implications. While fewer international tourists visit the United States, training effects affect various sectors, from hospitality to retail, potentially stifling growth in these areas. The tourist number contraction highlights the challenges that the United States faced in maintaining its position as a global destination at a time of changing geopolitical landscapes.

European tour operators ring the alarm

The French hotel group Accor, with a significant presence in the United States, reported a 25% drop in summer reservations from Europe. This alarming trend is reproduced by world travelers, who also observed a 20% decrease in reservations since the inauguration of Trump. Many travel agencies, especially in Spain, attend a drop in interest in American destinations, travelers rather for countries like Canada, Egypt or various Latin American destinations.

These changes in travel models reveal an increasing disinterest in American tourism among Europeans, reflecting a broader feeling of dissatisfaction. Travel industry leaders express concerns, urging a re -evaluation of policies that can contribute to this slowdown. The change in European travel preferences highlights the importance of fighting international perceptions and reconstructing confidence in the United States as a welcoming and diversified destination.

A direct reaction to Trump policies

The main cause of this drop in interest in American trips? The president prevails over politicians, perceived as hostile by many European citizens. The tense geopolitical climate between Washington and Brussels, concerns about the treatment of foreigners, and a general perception of America as a territory that is not very welcoming under the new administration are important contributory factors. As the director of Accor explains, this trend probably stems from “anxiety to the idea of ​​entering an unpredictable territory”.

The impact of these policies extends beyond immediate travel choices, influencing perceptions and long-term relationships between nations. The approach of the current administration has triggered debates on global cooperation and the importance of promoting positive diplomatic links. This feeling does not only concern travel; It is the reflection of broader geopolitical tensions that shape the future of international relations.

A sector in distress

In response to this situation, forecasts for the American tourism industry were adjusted downwards. The tourism economy, which initially predicted a decrease of 5% for 2025, now estimates a drop of 9.4%. This sudden change raises questions about the ability of the United States to maintain its international appeal in the midst of such a polarized political climate. The silent but effective boycott which takes root in Europe, although less visible than a commercial embargo, could nevertheless weigh widely on a key industry for the country.

Tourism, often a mirror of geopolitical tensions, becomes a tool of political expression for citizens. While the industry is struggling with these challenges, stakeholders must take into account innovative strategies to rejuvenate interest and restore international trust. The resumption of the sector will depend on the fight against the underlying causes of this decrease and the work actively to rebuild the reputation of the United States on the world scene.

While the United States is sailing in this difficult period, the implications for the tourism sector and the broader economy remain significant. Current trends highlight the interdependence of politics and travel, stressing the need to carefully consider international relations. Will the United States be able to recover its status as a higher international destination, or will these political dynamics continue to shape its tourism landscape for the years to come?

