



Unlock the editor's Digest for free

FT's editor, Roula Khalaf, chooses your favorite story this week.

The United Kingdom has added 65 -mile new highways over the past decade, and much of this figure is the result of statistical quirk rather than actual architecture.

According to the data from the transportation department, the length of the British highway increased from 2,265 to 2,330 miles between 2014 and 2024, which is 65 miles.

Other European countries have built thousands of new highways for the same period.

However, former DFT officials, Michael Dnes, said in the Financial Times that only three new highways were opened, from A1 (M) to Newcastle, near Newcastle and Glasgow M8 and M90/Queensferry.

According to DNESS CALCULALATIONS, the combined length of this section is currently working for consulting Stonehaven and questioning the other 41 miles of whereabouts.

DNES can be explained by improving the accuracy of mismatched weapons survey guidance, DNES said. Great Brita Tin National Mapping Organization can measure the so -called shaking on the road more accurately, slightly extending the length of the recorded highway.

DNES said that the progress of the construction of the highway in the UK is so slow that it can literally fall into the swamp due to the rounding error.

The new highway is controversial with environmentalists due to the impact on climate change and local biodiversity. But many drivers are often frustrated on the British roads.

Statistics will question why the United Kingdom is too slow to build highways in recent decades, and has been added only 422 miles since 1990.

For the same 35 years, Spain has built 6,917 miles, France 3,057 miles, Germany 1,440 miles, Türkiye 2,082 miles and 1,545 miles in Poland.

A DFT official said the UK has not built many highways in recent years.

Another official said that the UKS highway system grew rapidly in the 1950s and the 60s, more mature than other European countries that did not need expansion.

Edmund King, the chairman of the AA automobile organization, said the government has supported the highway that has harmed the network to actually improve the network.

Smart Expressway is a road section where traffic flow is managed by adjusting speed limit. They are to increase their capacity by using hard shoulders.

But King actually said that they do not work because they do not work because one -third of the driver does not use the internal lane.

He added with a sudden lane closure. He pointed out that the 900MN was consumed to upgrade the wrong design system, adding that it could cause more congestion than the general highway that can use hard shoulders.

The government has promised to provide record expenditures for road network fixation in the budget, but investment in road construction is expected to decrease by 5 % for current allocation next year.

Noble Francis, the economic director of the Construction Products Association, said: A person traveling on the British roads knows that the quality of the existing roads and the new roads that can be traveled more easily and faster.

According to the Mineral Products Association, which represents the heavy materials industry, asphalt sales have fallen over the last six years and are the lowest in 10 years.

Aurelie Delannoy, director of MPA economy, said that asphalt producers are facing investment strategies due to the delay of new tasks, cancellation and new work, along with budget pressure on local authorities affecting road maintenance.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/47203d21-db4a-4791-8f81-c2db6a80f200 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos