The United States will not turn back to Ukraine, Trumps Advisor Spiritual said after informing the American president





Pastor Mark Burns, the man describes as American president Donald Trumps Advisor Spiritual, said that he thought he had played a small role in strengthening American-Ukrainian relations after informing Trump on what he saw during a recent visit to Ukraine.

I shared with the president and the White House what I experienced in Ukraine, Burns told the kyiv Independent. Atrocities made to Ukrainian women, children, the elderly and civilians in the hands of the Russians. I shared stories on the 20,000 kidnapped children and the 700 places of faith that were targeted by the Russians.

When he was asked how Trump had responded to his war story, Burns said: the president still shows concern and care for innocent people who die and suffer. This is why you see him put more pressure on (Russian president Vladimir) Putin and express his dissatisfaction with Putin.

Burns, who supported Trumps once, a break on military aid in Ukraine, radically moved his position after witnessing the consequences of a Russian missile strike in Kryvyi Rih who killed 20 people, including nine children. In an anterior interview, he told Kyiv independent that Ukraine's support is America first.

Now, after meeting Trump in recent days, Burns said that the president was taking action.

In fact, President Donald Trump recently approved the first series of arms deliveries to Ukraine, sending a powerful message that the United States will not retreat to support Ukraine law to defend itself, said Burns.

He also underlined the creation of an investment fund for reconstruction of US-Ukraine, calling it a monumental step in the offer of Ukraine the resources he needs to rebuild and develop. The fund was created after the United States and Ukraine signed the mineral agreement long awaited on April 30.

US officials have prepared several options for Trump to increase economic pressure on Russia in response to the continuous refusal of Poutines to end the war against Ukraine, Bloomberg reported on May 2. Although Trump initially threatened prices and sanctions after taking office, none has materialized so far.

Russia intensifying its strikes and rejecting the ceasefire proposals supported by the United States, Trump would have started to question Moscow's intentions.

Vance says that the war in Ukraine will not end soon, urges the sides to agree on the conditions of peace

This will belong to the Russians and the Ukrainians now that each party knows what other conditions for peace are. He will give them back to an agreement and to arrest this brutal and brutal conflict, said US vice-president JD Vance.

