The president of Mexico says that she rejected Trump's plan to send us troops through the borderExBulletin





Mexican president Claudia Sheinbaum attended her morning press conference at the National Palace in Mexico City, April 2, 2025.

Toggle legend Marco UGARTE / AP

Mexican president of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum said on Saturday that US President Donald Trump had proposed sending American troops to Mexico to help his administration fight against drug trafficking, but that she rejected him.

His remarks to supporters of Oriental Mexico came in response to an article in the Wall Street Journal published the day before, describing a telephone call set last month in which Trump would have forced him to accept a more important role for the American army in the fight against drug cartels in Mexico.

“He said,” How can we help you fight drug trafficking? I propose that the American army will come to help you. “And you know what I told him?

She added: “Sovereignty is not for sale. Sovereignty is loved and defended.”

The spokesman for the National Security Council of the White House, James Hewitt, said in a statement later on Saturday that Trump had worked closely with the president of Mexico “to reach the most secure southwest border in history”.

“Dangerous foreign terrorist organizations, however, continue to threaten our common security and the drug and the crime they distribute threaten the American communities across the country,” the statement said. “The president has been clear that Mexico must make more fights of these gangs and these cartels and that the United States is ready to help and extend the already close cooperation between our two countries.”

The American military presence has regularly increased along its southern border with Mexico in recent months, after Trump's order in January to increase the role of the army in the debit of migrants.

The command of the Northern American increased troops and equipment at the border, increased inhabited surveillance flights to monitor fentanyl traffic along the border and asked for an extended authority so that the American special forces work in close collaboration with the Mexican forces carrying out operations against cartels.

Trump has appointed numerous gangs and cartels leading to drugs in the United States as foreign terrorist organizations on February 19, restricting their movements and lending more resources for the police to act against them.

But Sheinbaum's hard position on Saturday reported that the American pressure for unilateral military intervention would put it in Trump and Trump on a collision trajectory after months of cooperation on immigration and trade.

“We can work together, but you on your territory and us in ours,” said Sheinbaum.

